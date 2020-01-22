Rogersville Heritage Association to host a Vintage Market Day in April

The RHA (Rogersville Heritage Association) has a lot in store for 2020.
In fact, Renee Trent told the Rogersville BMA at their January meeting that RHA aims to host a community event every month of the year.
“These events will incorporate either Hale Springs Inn or other town businesses to try and encourage community involvement on Main Street,” Trent said.
These events will also serve as fundraisers for three upcoming RHA projects: The Rogers Tavern Project, installation of lighting at Crockett Spring Park and the Depot Museum.
The RHA’s April event, a Vintage Market Day, was approved by the BMA last week and is scheduled to kick off Rogersville in full spring bloom.
“The Vintage Market is a unique, vintage-inspired outdoor market featuring original mixed media art, antiques, antique-inspired clothing and jewelry, repurposed finds, home decor, architectural salvage, outdoor furnishings, seasonal plantings and consumable yummies,” their press release reads. “It is a unique opportunity to display your talent and passion.”
This particular event will support the Crockett Spring Park lighting project.
“We currently have no lighting other than the gazebo, and we want all visitors to feel safe and enjoy that park,” RHA Director Melissa Nelson told the Review. “So many people utilize that park for exercise or for walking their dogs. Children hide those precious kindness rocks there. We want everyone to feel safe, not only the ones that utilize the park, but the community around the park, including the homeowners. We are constantly searching for grants but with these grants you still have to come up with a funding match.”
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 18, vendors will be set up along Rogersville’s Main Street so that visitors can wander from booth to booth. Trent told the BMA that all of the lunch establishments in downtown would be open during the event, offering plenty of food choices for visitors.
Sandy Lakin, owner of Rogersville’s LuElla’s Gift Market actually started the event last year as the successful ‘Junk and Jam.’ However, RHA Director Melissa Nelson explained that, due to Lakin’s busy schedule, she asked RHA to take over the event as a fundraiser.
So far, the RHA also has the following tentative events planned:
January: Membership drive
“We encourage the community to join hands in preserving history,” Nelson said of the event. “Our community boasts a significant amount of history that must be preserved for generations to come.”
February: ‘Take Flight’ wine pairing event
This event will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Hale Springs Inn on Feb. 29. Although not required, reservations are requested prior to the event.
March: A children’s event at the Hale Springs Inn
April: Vintage Market Day
May: Mother’s Day Tea
June: Silent auction fundraiser
July: All-day event at Crockett Spring Park with music and food trucks
August: Backyard BBQ at Crockett Spring Park
September: RHA Gala
October: Heritage Days
November: Soup and sandwich luncheon
December: Decorate the Inn, Breakfast with Santa, Christmas Tour of Homes and New Year’s Eve on the Town.
Further details on these upcoming events will be announced soon. For more information or to secure a booth at the Vintage Market Day, email director@rogersvilleheritage.org. Deadline for booth registration is April 3.
