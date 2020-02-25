ROGERSVILLE — Keeping seven dogs confined in a small, dark shed measuring about four by eight feet, with feces covering the floor to a depth of eight to 10 inches, sent a Rogersville man to jail last week on an animal cruelty charge.
Paul Douglas Ellis, Jr., 40, of 200 Meadowview Road, was arrested one day after Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter was summoned to the scene on Feb. 22, after Ellis and another person became involved in an argument over the dogs’ welfare.
“A strong odor of ammonia was coming from the shed,” the report continued, with Winter adding that the feces was do deep the floor of the shed could not be seen.
Ellis was told that he either had to give the dogs to a shelter or clean the shed he was keeping them in.
Ellis told the deputy that he would take off work and have that taken care of by the next day, but when Winter returned on Feb. 23 to follow up on the animals, nothing had apparently been done to relieve the animals’ misery.
The dogs had severe rashes on their stomachs, lacerations on their faces and bodies, and Winter said that their fur was severely matted with feces. Upon further inspection, the dogs were found to be wheezing and had severe coughs, had overgrown claws, trouble walking, and two were spitting up blood.
The witness said that the dogs had been confined to the shed, with no source of light, for about two years.
As a result, Ellis was placed under arrest and the Humane Society was contacted to come and remove the animals.
