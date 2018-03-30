There is no excuse for dishonesty.
Thievery — taking a product that you have not paid for — is stealing, no matter what it may be, a 50-cent newspaper or a 50-inch big screen TV.
In recent weeks, the Review has experienced an increasing loss of papers that are being stolen from local vending racks and boxes.
People who are doing this should know that this is illegal.
If they don’t know that, they are about to find out because we have alerted law enforcement and local business owners of the locations where the thefts are occuring.
We have also stepped up surveillance of these vending locations and will be doing everything in our power to catch the thieves in the act.
And yes, that means YOU, whomever YOU may be.
The evidence will be turned over to the authorities and you can explain your lack of character and integrity, and your thieving ways, to a judge.
It’s no different than if a person went through the drive-in of a local restaurant, ordered a meal and drove off without paying, or shoplifted at a local store.
STEALING IS STEALING.
Let me ask you this: is stealing a 50-cent newspaper worth going to jail over? Facing a court date? Having your name listed in the arrest log?
Taking that 50-cent newspaper may not seem like such a big “crime” to you but those papers are our “product”, just as much as an item on the shelf at Walmart or any other business.
When you steal that paper, you steal from our company, from the people who work here and who put in a lot of hours to produce the best possible product that we can at a price that everyone can afford.
You may not realize this, but the cover price of many community papers all over the country have been 75 cents each for many years. A lot are even sold for $1 now, so the small price of two quarters that you pay for a copy of the Review is a dang-gone bargain in today’s world.
The loss of revenue from stolen merchandise forces all businesses to eventually raise their rates to compensate for the loss, so your petty, childish dishonesty affects everyone.
This is the only warning we plan on giving ... if you feel led to continue to steal from our racks or boxes, go right ahead ... make our day, because eyes — human and electronic — may be watching.
