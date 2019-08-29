August 26-31
CLAIBORNE COUNTY FAIR: 100 Jaycee Ln., Tazewell. Gates open at 5 p.m.
August 31
4X4 ROCK CRAWL: Poker Run and Benefit Raffle for Hope for Hancock and Relay for Life, at Chinquapin Off-Road Park, Sneedville (Ferguson Farm), beginning at 10 a.m. Visit ChinquipinOffRoad.com.
HANCOCK CO CLASS OF 1989 REUNION: Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, beginning at 6 p.m.
September 2
HANCOCK CO. ANNUAL LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: at the Sneedville City Park, starting at 5 p.m.
September 6
AREA WIDE PRAYER SERVICE: Hancock Co Courthouse, at 6 p.m. Everyone is encouraged to attend and support the event. For more information contact Pastor Alonzo Collins at 423-300-0118.
HOPE RETREAT@THE RECOVERY RANCH GRAND OPENING: 399 Hilltop Estates, Sneedville, from 3 to 6 p.m. Plenty of food and refreshments beginning at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Must RSVP by August 30th. Everyone welcome/$5 donations welcome. Contact us at 423-973-1114 or http://hoperetreattheranch.org/.
BINGO: Sneedville Community Center, starting at 7 p.m. Come out for a night of clean fun and support the Vardy Blackwater Fire Dept. All donations are greatly appreciated.
September 7
BENEFIT SINGING: for Kenny Osborne, at Blackwater Fire Dept. Food served from 4 - 6 p.m., with singing beginning at 6:30 p.m. Your support and donations will be appreciated. Everyone welcome.
September 9-11
16th ANNUAL AREA-WIDE CRUSADE: at the West End of the new High School/Middle School, from 9:30 - 11 a.m. Pastor Alonzo Collins, Speaker.
September 10
SNEEDVILLE SPEAKER SERIES: Energy Efficiency. At the Sneedville Church of Christ, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., Hosted by The Church of Christ and PVEC Member Voices, Meet neighbors and enjoy snacks, free, no RSVP, children welcome!
September 14
BIKE SAFETY RODEO: Hancock Co. Middle School, ages 4-10, from 10 a.m. until Noon. Bring your own bike. Helmet fitting, obstacle course, education station, bicycle safety checks, hydration station. FREE EVENT. For more information call Sonya Winkle at 423-733-2228.
September 21
CHRISTMAS FOR THE CHILDREN TOY BIKE RUN AND CRUISE-IN: Hosted by Of One Accord Ministry, at the Rogersville City Park, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
September 28
LADIES MEETING AT TRENT VALLEY: Trent Valley Baptist Church, Sneedville, beginning at 10 a.m.
October 5
CLASS OF 1979 REUNION: at Overhome Memories, 248 Green Lawson Rd., Sneedville, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Dinner will be catered at 6:00 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Please RSVP Treva Wilder.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.