CHURCH HILL — A death that occured in Church Hill on Friday morning, Feb. 14, 2020, is under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
A TBI spokesperson told the Review that the agency became involved at the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong,
The death occured in the 400 block of S. Central Avenue, and the victim, an adult female, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body has been sent for an autopsy, TBI said, adding that the investigation remains active and ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.