ROGERSVILLE — Betty Adale Barrett Burchfield (Nanny), age 74, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was a member of Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church and a retired custodian having worked at Rogersville Middle School.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Burchfield; mother, Jannette Henley; father, James Henley; granddaughter, Katie Barrett; brothers, Doyle Richardson and Clyde Henley; sisters-in-law, Lora Henley and Kathy Richardson; brothers-in-law, Richard Caldwell, John Jones, Garnie Barrett, Roy Barrett, Jr., and Carson Jeffers; nieces, April Barrett and Deborah Cook; and nephews, Ricky Caldwell and Jason Jones.
She is survived by daughters, Frankie Thacker (Rick) and Karla Delph (Larry); sons, Dee Barrett (Lisa), Phillip Barrett (Shelly) and Greg Barrett; special grandson, Joshua Lawson; father of her children; Dewey Barrett; 18 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Shanks (Clayton) and Connie Jones; brothers, John Ashworth (Marietta), Jack Henley (Lottie), Don Henley (Charlotte) and Barney Henley; sisters-in-law, Helen Jeffers, Brenda Henley, and Kathy Barrett; several nieces and nephews; and her church family.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m., with Rev. Paul Haun, Rev. Johnny Davis, Rev. Dewey Lawson and Rick Thacker officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
