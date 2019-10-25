SNEEDVILLE – Members of the Hancock Elementary School Indians basketball team are ready for their 2019 season! Pictured are: front row – (33) Matthew Hatfield, (3) Griffen Wallen, (21) Zylar Riley, (23) Jacob Belcher, (14) Henry Holt, (15) Braxton Fodor, (41) Jackson Jones, (12) Jackson McFarland, (10) Raiden Petticord; back row – (24) Gage Stewart, (52) Michael Trent, (5) Nason Delph, (25) Deegan Combs, (11) Jacob Johnson, (2) Isaiah Christian, (30) Ashton McDonald, (44) Bryson McDonald. Darrin Jones is the Head Coach. The Assistant Coach is Mason Wallen (not pictured).
