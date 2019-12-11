Dec. 11-13
WINTER REVIVAL: Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. nightly. Pastor Eddie Davis will be preaching and the Agee Family will be singing.
Dec. 12
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Sheldon Livesay will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS CHRISTMAS PARTY: at Shepherd’s Center, 306 E. Main St., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 15
FREE CHRISTMAS MEAL: at Calvary Baptist Church, beginning at 10:45 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend must also attend the morning service and must RSVP by emailing dukestratton@yahoo.com or reserve your place by calling 865-712-3212. Everyone is welcome.
MOHAWK CHRISTMAS PARADE: Starting at the interstate bridge on Phillipi Rd and ending at the Mohawk Post Office, at 2:00 p.m. No registration fee to participate. Participants will line up at Porter Kite Rd. For more information call 423-552-5837 or 423-552-8316.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
ANNUAL COVERED DISH DINNER: at Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
SINGING: with The Overhome Boys, at New Life Baptist Church, in Bean Station, at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jimmie Hubbard.
CHRISTMAS MEAL COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the VFW Post 9543, Rogersville, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call 423-272-7423. Sponsored by the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Dec. 19
ROGERSVILLE MEN’S PRAYER BREAKFAST: at Price Public Community Center, Rogersville. Biscuits and coffee will be available at 6:00 a.m. Obed the Shepherd will have the program of Scripture, Devotion and Prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 22
CHRISTMAS PLAY: From Manger to Judgment, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, 745 Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Dewey Lawson.
CHRISTMAS CANTATA: Rogersville First United Methodist Church, 110 Colonial Rd., Rogersville, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 25
CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE: with Rev. Billy Ray Carmack, at Westview Missionary Baptist Church, 151 Marion St., Rogersville. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m., and service will start t 10:30 a.m. All are welcome, come and sing songs of Praise and Worship Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Dec. 29
SINGING: with The David Myers Family, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 211 Mt. Zion Rd., Rogersville (St. Clair community), beginning at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited. Dannie Bell, Pastor.
