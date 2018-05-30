ROGERSVILLE — In recognition of of National Police Week, the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service for that department’s three fallen deputies. Following a welcome by Chief Deputy Tony Allen, the singing of the National Anthem by retired Lt. Eve Jackson, an invocation prayer and remarks by Chaplain Rev. Rick Dinkins, and messages from Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and a presentation of a proclamation by State Rep. Gary Hicks, the three fallen deputies were remembered, along with their End of Watch dates: Deputy Drew Harrell, end of watch, June 15, 1937; Deputy John Wesley Wright, end of watch, August 16, 1988; and, Deputy Gerald “Bubba” Gibson, end of watch, July 13, 2000.
