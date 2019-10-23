MOORESBURG – Here are the honor rolls for Mooresburg Elementary School for the first grading period of the 2019-20 school year.

A’s & B’s

3rd Grade

Presley Eidson

Eli Herron

Ezihia Isom

Ella Johnson

Jocelyn Perez

Viktor Probeck

Gavin Purkey

Destiny Self

4th Grade

Natalie Bishop

Mason Brewer

Gabriel Britt

Skylar Colvin

Colton Engle

Peyton Garris

Gretchen Grey

Connor Hawkins

Emma Miley

5th Grade

Aidan Bishop

Trey Coleman

Peyton Garland

Kaylee Helton

Noah Hill

Lincoln Lamb

Emily Lawson

Nicholas Short

Lily Williams

All A’s

3rd Grade

Kaylin Buell

Octavia Cormier

Harrison Hopkins

Briley Hunt

Brody Idell

Kylee Lawson

Ashton Staggs

Jacob Woods

4th Grade

Shelbi Costello

Emily Drinnon

Andrew Fields

Delaney Greene

Devin Helton

Kenadie Lamb

Kevin Velasco

Paisley Williams

5th Grade

Madison Lovell

Thomas Martin

Titus Martin

Zane Thacker

Patience Thompson

