MOORESBURG – Here are the honor rolls for Mooresburg Elementary School for the first grading period of the 2019-20 school year.
A’s & B’s
3rd Grade
Presley Eidson
Eli Herron
Ezihia Isom
Ella Johnson
Jocelyn Perez
Viktor Probeck
Gavin Purkey
Destiny Self
4th Grade
Natalie Bishop
Mason Brewer
Gabriel Britt
Skylar Colvin
Colton Engle
Peyton Garris
Gretchen Grey
Connor Hawkins
Emma Miley
5th Grade
Aidan Bishop
Trey Coleman
Peyton Garland
Kaylee Helton
Noah Hill
Lincoln Lamb
Emily Lawson
Nicholas Short
Lily Williams
All A’s
3rd Grade
Kaylin Buell
Octavia Cormier
Harrison Hopkins
Briley Hunt
Brody Idell
Kylee Lawson
Ashton Staggs
Jacob Woods
4th Grade
Shelbi Costello
Emily Drinnon
Andrew Fields
Delaney Greene
Devin Helton
Kenadie Lamb
Kevin Velasco
Paisley Williams
5th Grade
Madison Lovell
Thomas Martin
Titus Martin
Zane Thacker
Patience Thompson
