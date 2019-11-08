ROGERSVILLE — No matter how you look at it, Hawkins Co.’s EMS could benefit from increased funding, according to the Hawkins Co. EMS Exploratory Committee’s findings.
At the October Commission meeting, the Committee presented their findings and recommendations after a study of current EMS operations and financial situation.
Committee recommends a joint venture“Our first recommendation is to award a three-year franchise extension to the Hawkins Co. EMS as it is,” Blaine Jones told the Hawkins Co. Commission at their October meeting. Jones is a retired physician and is the chair of the Hawkins Co. EMS Exploratory Committee. Other members of this committee include Dr. Richard Michalik, Stacy Mahan, Ralph Darnell, Jackie Charles, Bill Killen, Patrick Shipwash, and Ed Alvis.
“This would be done in conjunction with the recommendation that a joint venture between Hawkins Co. EMS and Hawkins Co. government take place,” Jones added.
He explained that the committee recommends extending the franchise because “we don’t know how long it will take to get that joint venture board going.”
As part of this joint venture, the committee recommended that the county move current EMS employees to TCRS (Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System) and that the county commits to an increased amount of annual funding for the EMS.
The committee recommended that the county “provide cash flow support to the EMS when required or if needed.” Lastly, they recommended that a Joint Venture Board be established with representation from both the county and EMS. Jones also noted that the Hawkins Co. Commission would have the final say in the Joint Venture Board.
“This (joint venture) would provide financial stability for Hawkins Co. EMS, thus contributing to provide optimum EMS services for Hawkins Co. citizens,” Jones said. “Right now, we cannot say that we have optimum EMS services.”
Three potential options“We identified facts and assumptions that were bearing on the problem, and then we identified what the committee believes to be the best course of action for Hawkins Co. citizens going forward,” he added.
At first the Committee considered the following three options before deciding on the joint venture: establish EMS as a department under the County Commission similar to Sheriff’s Office or Board of Education; establish EMS as a non-profit agency in association with the County Commission as a quasi-government entity; or maintain the status quo by assigning the EMS franchise to Hawkins Co. EMS.
Jones acknowledged that, once the committee learned the details of how the current EMS is running, “the last option didn’t last very long.”
What’s the problem with the current setup?Hawkins Co. EMS has continually provided ambulance services to the county since 1987 and currently holds a franchise to do so. This franchise comes up for renewal every three years.
When Church Hill EMS closed its doors in 2016 due to lack of funding, Hawkins Co. EMS then began covering the entire county.
Until March of this year, the county had around-the-clock ambulance services stationed in six locations: Mt. Carmel, Church Hill, Surgoinsville, Rogersville, Persia and Lakeview.
However, the Surgoinsville ambulance ceased operation in March of this year because Hawkins Co. EMS simply couldn’t afford to staff six around-the-clock ambulances anymore.
The five ambulances that currently cover the roughly 500-square miles of the county are each staffed with one EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and one paramedic. Hawkins Co. EMS responds to around 30 calls per day.
“While pay has recently been increased for EMT’s and paramedics, there is continued concern over retirement benefits and job stability,” Jones said. He went on to add that job stability was the number one concern the committee identified.
“These concerns are contributing to personnel turnover,” Jones explained. “Therefore, they are understaffed and can’t staff all of the ambulances that need to be staffed to keep a full service in the county.”
Additionally, many of the county’s ambulances are reaching “end of life,” with three of them already having over 300,000 miles and three that are close to 300,000 miles. However, a new ambulance outfitted with a chassis and box would cost roughly $260,000.
Jones went on to add that the projected income for Hawkins Co. EMS’s upcoming year from insurance only is $2.7 to $3.2 million, and they are expected to incur around $2.9 million in expenses.
“It may be 20 minutes before an ambulance can get to you”Jones went on to explain that the condition of many small county roads often proves to be an obstacle for EMS services. This is, of course, drastically worsened by the closure of SR 70 and SR 66. He explained that the layout of the county already makes it difficult to provide adequate ambulance response time, but this is “only made worse by limited ambulance resources.”
The committee found that up to nine ambulances might be needed in order for Hawkins Co. EMS to offer response times that meet national standards, yet there are only five currently running.
Jones explained that, unfortunately, “there is no way that Hawkins Co. can financially run nine ambulances 24-hours a day.” So, the committee recommends that the previous six ambulances be run in Hawkins Co. with three functioning ambulances in place to serve as ‘hot spares.’ However, he noted that even this would not meet national standards.
“In Johnson City, they (EMS) can get anywhere in Johnson City in five minutes,” Jones explained. “In Hawkins Co., it may be 20, 25 or even 30 minutes before an ambulance can get to you depending on where you are.”
He also noted that not all five ambulances are available at any given moment.
“There have been episodes in the past two months where no ambulances were available in Hawkins Co. for over an hour,” Jones explained. “There are many times each day that we are down to two ambulances a day.”
Recent restructuring among Ballad healthcare facilities will also increase the number of transports to Johnson City, as the only area level one trauma center is now located in Johnson City.
A Medicare Audit could paralyze Hawkins Co. EMSJones went on to explain that Medicare and TennCare are the two main places from where EMS funding comes. Thus, a Medicare audit could completely paralyze the current EMS operation.
“If you undergo a Medicare audit, your funds stop, and they quit paying you,” Jones explained. “They withhold your payments until they figure out what’s going on and get their audit complete.”
This process could take anywhere between three to six months.
School program could produce new EMT’sJones also referenced the new pilot program at Cherokee, Volunteer and Clinch that would allow high school-aged students to take basic EMT courses in partnership with Walters State Community College.
“When these students come out of high school, they are eligible to test to become EMT’s and go straight to work,” Jones explained. “If you train these kids in Hawkins County, and you have good job stability, there’s a good chance you could have young, qualified EMT’s trained in Hawkins County staying in Hawkins County.”
This could help with the current staffing problem facing Hawkins Co. EMS, as many employees currently might work in Hawkins County for a while but leave when the franchise comes up for renewal for fear of losing their jobs. Others leave the county in search of better pay and benefits offered in surrounding areas.
Moving forward“The function of government is to provide services that the public can’t provide for themselves,” committee member Bill Killen told the Commission in closing. “The public cannot provide EMS services to themselves.”
Though the commission could not vote on the matter at the October meeting, they did agree to schedule a meeting with the Exploratory committee to further lay out the details of this plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.