SNEEDVILLE — Hunter Hatfield had 28 points Tuesday night to lead the Hancock High School Indians to a 64-33 win over the visiting Washburn Pirates.
The Indians’ pressing defense held the Pirates scoreless for half of the first quarter.
The Indians used a 3-point barrage to take a 23-2 lead after the first quarter.
Hatfield scored three straight baskets late in the third period, including two three-pointers, to end any hope of a Washburn comeback.
Isaiah Maloney added 9 points and Joe Ferguson had 7 for Hancock County. Ten players scored for the Indians.
