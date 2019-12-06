SNEEDVILLE — Hunter Hatfield had 28 points Tuesday night to lead the Hancock High School Indians to a 64-33 win over the visiting Washburn Pirates.

The Indians’ pressing defense held the Pirates scoreless for half of the first quarter.

The Indians used a 3-point barrage to take a 23-2 lead after the first quarter.

Hatfield scored three straight baskets late in the third period, including two three-pointers, to end any hope of a Washburn comeback.

Isaiah Maloney added 9 points and Joe Ferguson had 7 for Hancock County. Ten players scored for the Indians.

