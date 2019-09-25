HAWKINS SUPER BOWL SHOWER

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn

ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee players douse head coach Cody Baugh with the traditional Gatorade® shower last Friday night after the Chiefs wrapped up a 49-6 victory over Volunteer in the 40th Annual Hawkins County Super Bowl at Big Red Valley, Cherokee’s 31st win and 12th straight in the series. Trent Price rushed 11 times for 134 yards and scored three touchdowns, while quarterback Collin Trent passed for 206 yards and one touchdown and added 12 carries for 99 yards and two touchdowns. The 5-0 Chiefs travel to Elizabethton to meet the 4-0 Cyclones this Friday night. For more, please see pages A4 through A6.

