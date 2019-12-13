Dear Tommy,
As the largest combat veterans organization around, membership in Veterans of Foreign Wars spans the globe. We are an elite group of combat warriors who have each other’s back.
We bravely volunteered to serve our country and courageously fought the battle to protect our great nation and it’s citizens.
As commander of the VFW Post 9543 in Rogersville, I ask you to join with your fellow veterans. You will be a great asset to our club and we welcome you! Please call us or stop by for a membership application.
Dave Evans
Commander
VFW Post 9543
Rogersville, TN
423-272-7423
