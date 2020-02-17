Annie Galbraith Horton, age 105, was born in Russellville, Tennessee. She died at home on Saturday, February 15, 2020, with her children at her bedside.
Mrs. Horton was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Molly Isom; husbands, Louis Galbraith and James W. Horton; brothers, Jake, Porter, Elmer, Sam, Augusta, Hugh, James, Joe, John; sisters, Pearl and Lucille; children, Nannie, Louis and Johnny Mack; and grandchildren, James Louis and Gregory.
Mrs. Horton is survived by children: Alberta (Marvin) Gardner, Bill Galbraith, Edith Galbraith-Johnson, Stella (Bobby) Gudger, Helen Catchings and James Horton. She has 20 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 55 great-great- grandchildren, 13 great-great-great grandchildren and a life-long special friend, Mollie R. Pope.
Her profession was in culinary services, having worked at Galbraith Springs Hotel, Lackey’s Restaurant and The Sweet Shop (Hale Springs Inn). She later became a caregiver by taking people into her home and treating them as family. She was a lover of cats and dogs and her hobbies were gardening and playing dominos (she was known as “the domino queen”).
Mrs. Horton was a devoted member of the Hasson Street Christian Church, member of the Christian Women Fellowship and was very active in fund-raising for the needs of the church. She was a charter member of the American Legion Auxiliary - Unit 231 and served as its president for 40 consecutive years.
She received numerous awards from the state for her work for the needs of veterans and her work in the community.
She was indeed a woman of great wisdom and wit and leaves a legacy of love for God, her family, her church, the auxiliary and being a “good neighbor”.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, with receiving of friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, followed by services at 12 noon, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home, 1520 E. Main Street, Rogersville, Tennessee.
A repass meal will be served at Occasions on the Square following the services.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to all her loving caregivers: Helen Leeper, Reba Sherfey, Phyllis Ewing, Jennifer White, Gwen Sookr.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
