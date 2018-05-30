ROGERSVILLE — It is with great sadness that the children of Eula Varnell Dodge announce her passing on May 29, 2018 at the young age of 93.
Eula was born January 17, 1925 in Zeigler, Illinois. She was the third oldest in a family of 10 brothers and five sisters. Her father, William Suel Morgan, was a farmer and a coal miner. Her mother, Roxie, took care of the household.
Eula enjoyed golfing, quilting, and traveling. She was a charter member of the Happy Hearts Quilt Guild and a member of the Home Demonstration Club in Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Harold J. Varnell and Drexel M. Dodge; sisters, Dorothy and Joyce; brothers, Charles, Cecil, Byford, Edward, Jerald, Jerry and Cordell.
She leaves behind her son, Gary E. Varnell (Joyce Cagle); daughters, Brenda Bryant (Benny) and Diane V. Woody (Larry Johnson); grandchildren, Michael Elkins (Elaine), Melissa Stone (Garland), Tammy Mallory (Rick), Gary Varnell, Jr. (Penelope), Jeremy Varnell (Jennifer), and Megan Keen (Louis); eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy and Lucille; and brothers, Bill, Laverne and David.
Special thanks to caregivers, Jennifer Lawson, Tina Rainey and Michelle Weems.
Visitation hours will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 4 p.m., Saturday, June 2, in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Andy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Dodge family.
