BULLS GAP — The only bank in the town of Bulls Gap closed last week, but hope is on the horizon that full-service banking may soon return to the municipality, according to a “legal” notice that appears for the first time in this weekend’s edition of the Review.
Capital Bank was acquired late last year by Horizon National Corp., the parent company of First Tennessee Bank. The company, however, for reasons of its own, decided to not keep the Bulls Gap branch open, leaving local residents with no choice but to make long drives to Greeneville, Rogersville or Morristown to visit a “brick and mortar” bank.
The Bulls Gap bank was formerly a GreeneBank location, before that Greeneville-based business was acquired by Capital Bank.
“As part of our retail bank optimization strategy, we review our branch network with the goal of meeting the needs of our customers,” Ali Ayca, community region retail bank executive and SVP for First Tennessee/Capital Bank, wrote in a statement to the news media earlier this year. “As customer behaviors shift to our online and mobile services, in some markets this means we may open new branches, consolidate others, or in some cases close locations. Our customers in Bulls Gap will continue to have access to a full suite of online and mobile banking services and we are working to ensure this optimization will have minimal impact on our employees. We have placed all of them at other locations across our footprint and we have also been in contact with the mayor’s office (then-Bulls Gap Mayor Mike Solomon) as we actively seek a purchaser for the property.”
However, as a number of them made clear to the Review in no uncertain terms, the former Capital Bank’s customers in Bulls Gap were disappointed and outraged over the closure.
“I will definitely be finding me another bank,” said one 77-year old retired farmer. “When I bank, I bank with a person, not a dang machine or cell phone app as they call it. If this is what they call progress they can dang keep it!”
Personnel at the nearby Bulls Gap School also lamented the fact that they would now have to make long trips to Rogersville, late at night and on weekends, to make deposits of receipts from sporting events at the school.
According to the legal notice appearing in this issue of the Review, Apex Bank, of Camden, Tenn., has made application to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to operate a bank to be located at 105 North Main Street in Bulls Gap.
The notice, which was authorized by Matt Daniels, President and CEO of Apex Bank, states:
“Any person wishing to comment on this application/notification may file his or her comments in writing with the Regional Director (DSC) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation at its Area Office at 6060 Primacy Parkway, Suite 300, Memphis, Tennessee, 38119, not later than June 16, 2018. The nonconfidential portions of the application/notification are on file in the Area Office and are available for public inspection during regular business hours. Photocopies of information in the nonconfidential portion of the file will be made available upon request.
“Any person wishing to comment on or protest this application/notification or any person having information which may have a bearing on the fitness of any of the organizers or proponents of this application/notification, may file comments with the Commissioner of Financial Institutions, Tennessee Tower, 26th Floor, 312 Rosa L. Parks Avenue, Nashville, Tennessee 37243, or telephone the Department of Financial Institutions at 615-741-5018. Written or telephonic notice must be made to the Commissioner within fifteen (15) days of this publication.”
Apex Bank, formerly The Bank of Camden, was established in 1931, and changed its name to Apex Bank of Camden on June 1, 2015.
The bank’s other brands — Bank of Camden, Bank of Bruceton, First State Bank, and Apex Bank — were brought under the Apex “umbrella” as part of the company’s growth strategy, the bank’s website states.
Apex Bank merged with American Patriot Bank, in Greeneville, in 2016. In March, the former Towne Square and Baileyton locations of Capital Bank were also acquired and re-branded as Apex branches.
Over the past eight years, according to its website, the bank has experienced tremendous growth, tripling the number of locations and staff, and increasing total assets to approximately $1 billion. Today, the bank provides financial services including checking and savings, consumer and commercial lending, a wide array of mortgage products, and business banking to more than 25,000 customers in a dozen different locations across the state.
For the second consecutive year, Apex Bank has been ranked as the Top Performing Community Bank in Tennessee, and third overall in the nation, by the Independent Community Bankers Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.