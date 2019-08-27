SURGOINSVILLE — Looking for good, all-family fun on Labor Day weekend but don't want to spend half a day driving to get there, or an arm and a leg on admission tickets once you arrive? Then mark the 2019 Riverfront Festival and Block Party on your calendar.
The annual Block Party will be held Friday, Aug. 30, from 4-10 p.m. at Riverfront Park, with the Riverfront Festival the following day, Sat., Aug. 31, from noon until 10 p.m.
There are no admission fees for either event and all ages are welcome.
Among the activities on Friday will be the annual Parade, with lineup at 5:30 p.m. and the Parade at 6 p.m., led by Grand Marshal Marc Borghetti.
There will be a U.S. Flag Retirement Ceremony, awards for a Car and Tractor Show, Horseshow Tournament (3:30 p.m., Saturday) train rides for the kids, hay rides, inflatables, live music and much more.
Vendors are welcome and of course there will be plenty of good food, including hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and more.
For vendor information, contact City Hall at 423-345-2213.
