KEPLAR COMMUNITY — “Once you teach here or work here in any capacity it’s in your heart forever,” said KES’s Principal, Sandy Williams.
KES serves students in kindergarten through fifth grades and currently only has 85 students enrolled with 17 full-time and eight part-time faculty and staff.
“The best part of Keplar is the community atmosphere”Though they are one of the smallest schools in the entire county, Williams explained that the school tries to use this fact to its advantage.
“We are a team, and we each wear many hats” she said.
“The same tasks have to be done, there are just fewer people to do them,” said Jacki Price. “You’re not just on one committee — you’re on several committees. There are even some committees where the whole school is on the committee, because we just have a few people here.”
Like Williams, Price is also passionate about KES, as she attended school there from grades one through eight and taught there for several years before going on to become a Hawkins Co. District RTI (Response to Intervention) Instructor.
“What the parents like about this school is the fact that everybody knows everybody,” Price said. “We all know all of the kids, the kids know all of us, and they’re not afraid to talk to us.”
“We have a family-like work environment,” Williams said. “We had a new teacher start here recently. We sent him some supplies and said ‘welcome to the Keplar family.’ The best part of Keplar is the community atmosphere.”
Price also explained that, in her opinion, there are actually more opportunities for students to hold active roles in small schools such as KES than in larger schools.
“I got to participate in things,” she said of her time as a KES student. “I think that’s the beauty of a small school is that there are more opportunities for kids to participate and play leadership roles. I know that it can only be so small — it has to be functional. But, there is a big push now to focus on social and emotional relationships in education. The more that kids feel like they are a part of something and that people care, then they will be more engaged and involved in the learning. That is a strength of this school.”
Upcoming events and fun for studentsThe school recently received four new picnic tables as a generous donation from Cooper Standard Automotive and Lowe’s of Kingsport. Members of Rogersville’s Overton Masonic Lodge number five is going to provide labor to build a picnic shelter to house the tables. The supplies needed to construct the shelter have also been generously donated.
“We hope to use the picnic shelter as outdoor classrooms,” Williams said. “The after-school program is already anticipating going out there to do their homework.”
KES also hosts an annual fall festival that turns into an event for the whole community. The festival offers food and games as well as the crowning of a fall festival student king, queen, prince and princess.
Williams explained that, this year, KES was lucky enough to receive community donations that will allow all of the food at this year’s event to be free for attendees.
“If it wasn’t for grant money…”Williams and the KES staff work diligently to apply for grants to give the school the financial boosts it desperately needs.
“If it wasn’t for grant money…” Price said with a laugh.
KES just received the 21st Century Community Learning Center Grant, which will last for four years.
“Through this grant, we will get $50,000 per year for personnel to work the before-school, after-school, and summer programs,” Williams said. “We buy STEM activities for students, and we go on field trips. During the summer program, we do lots of hands-on, enrichment activities.”
According to the Tennessee Department Education website, this kind of grant requires the recipient to “participate in a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of attendance, academic achievement and disciplinary information on students served.” They are also required to submit an Annual Performance Report.
They have also received this grant in the past.
Since the introduction of the USDA’s (U.S. Department of Agriculture) Community Eligibility Provision, KES is also able to provide free breakfast and lunch to every student at no cost to the school as well as regularly provided fresh produce through the USDA’s Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Program
Portions of the Community Eligibility Provision combined with the aforementioned 21st Century Grant allow the same to occur during KES’s summer program as well.
KES has also received several awards in recent years, such the Highly Effective School Value Added Achievement Award in 2010 and 2011, the state Title I Distinguished School award for improved reading scores in 2010, and the Reading First Grant from the U.S. Department of Education from 2003 to 2010.
The little school “up on the hill”Price comes by her passion for KES honestly. She even grew up hearing stories about the school, as her own mother, Phyllis Dyer, also attended KES. Dyer, however, was a student when KES was only a small, two-room schoolhouse.
This two-room schoolhouse sat near the present-day location of Keplar Baptist Church. Community members now lovingly refer to it as “the school up on the hill,” though it was torn down many years ago.
Dyer explained that, like many small, community schools at the time, the two-room Keplar school eventually expanded to take in students from other, neighboring schoolhouses.
Dyer remembered the two-room schoolhouse having two classrooms and a cafeteria. The two classrooms were only separated by a set of doors that could be opened to create one, large room when needed. A small stage was built into the wall of one of the classrooms so that, when the doors were opened, the school had a makeshift auditorium. The school did have a library, though Dyer remembered it being “the size of a closet.”
The school was equipped with two outdoor toilets: one for boys and one for girls. Dyer remembered the girl’s toilet having five seats in a row, but, when asked if the boys’ toilet was the same, she replied with a laugh, “Well, I don’t know how many seats were in the boys’ — I was never in it!”
She explained that, during her time at the two-room schoolhouse, students from the small, nearby schools of the New Hope Community and the Glendale Community were consolidated into the Keplar school.
When those students were added, Dyer remembered the cafeteria being transformed into another classroom, and the students had to start bringing their lunches.
She also remembered that, just a few years later, the Keplar community again absorbed students from the neighboring communities of Van Hill, portions of Butcher’s Valley and Tarpine Valley, Longs Bend, Tunnel Hill, Browns Mountain, and Edgewood, and a new, larger school was built in the 1950’s. An addition was added onto this school in 1961 to create KES as we know it today.
Looking to the future in light of recent BOE decisionsKES has been the subject of many news articles recently, as the Hawkins Co. BOE considered transferring fourth and fifth grade KES students to nearby schools.
The decision to relocate students in these grades came after a detailed discussion of the financial aspects of keeping KES open.
During August’s BOE meeting, Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained that federal funds such as Title I, Title II, Title III, and nutrition-related monies are being used to fund KES operations.
However, he also told the Review that the salaries paid to KES staff “range from 17 to 100 percent local funds, depending upon the grade level and enrollment in each specific grade.”
He went on to say that the money used to pay all KES staff salaries, including both certified and classified positions, last year included roughly $447,000 from local funds, $283,000 from state funds, and $96,000 from federal funds. This came to a total of $826,000.
The decision to remove grades four and five from KES was later reversed, and both grades were kept at KES for this academic year; however, as was also announced at the August BOE meeting that Hixson will proceed with a cost analysis study that, as he told the BOE, would look at “operational costs that would include salaries, and, on the operational side and the staffing side, a per-pupil expenditure for all district properties. We would look at the facilities costs, a cost on personnel, and potentially – depending on the vendor we choose — find ways to identify savings in that report.”
The goal is for the BOE to officially implement the cost-saving measures — which will be officially discussed during the January BOE meeting — by March of 2020.
Though the staff does not know what this plan will mean for KES, Williams remains positive and puts her focus on bettering the school.
“This is our passion,” Williams said of her job and those of her staff. “We don’t want any negativity at all because we love this community. That’s why we stay here.”
