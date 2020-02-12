Feb. 13
HAWKINS COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION: will meet at 6:00 p.m. at the Charles A. Fuller Board Room/Training Center for the regular monthly meeting.
HAWKINS COUNTY REPUBLICAN WOMEN: will meet at Occasions on the Square, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Guest speaker will be John Clark of Kingsport, candidate for U.S. Senate. Members come and bring a friend.
HERITAGE BEEKEEPERS MEETING: at the Shepherd Center, Main St., Rogersville, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Feb. 14
JUBILEE SERVICE: at the Rogersville Baptist Temple, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Bro. Leonard Fletcher, pastor of Dyson Grove Baptist Church, Butler, TN, will be preaching.
Feb. 15
VALENTINE DINNER: at Amis Chapel UMC Fellowship Hall, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Menu includes: fried chicken tenders, ham, creamed potatoes, green beans, corn, slaw, rolls, and dessert. Adults $9 and children $4. For more information contact Shirley Wood at 423-345-2760.
WAFFLE BREAKFAST: with the Cox Brothers, at Price Public Community Center, from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Menu includes: waffles, eggs, bacon or sausage, juice or coffee. Cost is $8 for adults, children under 12 years of age only $6. Tickets are available at the Price Public Center office Tues, Thurs, Fri, from 11:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., or purchase your tickets from a member of the Swift Committee.
Feb 16
SINGING: with Voices of Praise, at New Life Baptist Church, Bean Station, starting at 11:00 a.m. Everyone welcome. Jimmie Hubbard, Pastor.
Feb. 18
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423) 279-0430 ext. 202.
THREAD AND THIMBLE QUILT GUILD: at First Christian Church, Parker Dr., Morristown. Hospitality beginning at 10:00 a.m., meeting starts at 10:30 a.m.
Feb. 20
HAWKINS CO. REPUBLICAN PARTY SPAGHETTI SUPPER/MEET AND GREET: at Occasions on the Square, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Meet and greet with all candidates for 2020 Election. Tickets are $10 per person. Menu includes: spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, dessert and drink.
BEGINNING BEEKEEPER SHORT COURSE/OPEN HOUSE: hosted by Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association of Hancock Co., at the Treadway Fire Hall, 189 Hwy 131, Treadway, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. The course is free and door prizes will be given out. For more information call Jr Snelson 423-626-5538.
Feb. 24
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m.
Feb. 25
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
March 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at 4:00 p.m.
MARCH 7
LINCOLN DAY DINNER: hosted by Hancock Co. Republican Party, Treadway VFD Community Room, 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person. For more information, email Bobby Johnson at bobjohnson156@yahoo.com, or call 423-300-2130, 423-300-2132, or 423-733-8576.
March 8
SINGING: with Over Home Boys, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
March 10
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
March 14
ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S DINNER CELEBRATION: hosted by St. Henry Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council. Menu includes hearty portion of corn beef and cabbage, meal includes salad, bread, drinks, and a dessert. Doors opening at 3 p.m. for take-out. Dine-in from 4-7 p.m. Cost for adults is $12, $6 for 5-10 years, and 4 and younger eat free. For take-out orders you may call in for pickup or stop in. For more information contact St. Henry Catholic Church at 423-272-6897 or call Bill Hewitt at 321-693-1548.
ENCHANTED PRINCESS TEA PARTY: at Occasions on the Square, 101 W. Main St., Rogersville, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Cost is $30 for one adult and one child. Additional child is $15. Contact The Dance Barre at dancebarre13@yahoo.com or call 423-923-7077. Lunch provided, as well as a meet and greet with each princess, and a special performance from Queen Elsa. All proceeds go to the Dance Barre Competitive Team.
TRAIN EM UP: McPheeters Bend Missionary Baptist Church, 430 Church Rd., Church Hill, registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A one day seminar that will equip parents, grandparents, and guardians on how to train up and raise their children God’s way.
March 15
REVIVAL: with Mike Lee, at Westview Baptist Church, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Rev. Dean Buell. Everyone welcome!
March 17
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
March 31
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
April 5
SINGING: with Cross Roads, at Westview Baptist Church, Rogersville, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Everyone welcome! Pastor, Rev. Dean Buell.
April 14
PARK BOARD MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
WATER COMMISSION MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:30 p.m.
ROGERSVILLE B.M.A. MEETING: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 7:00 p.m.
April 20
SUNSHINE NOTICE: Hosted by the Hawkins County Health Council, at the Hawkins Co. Health Dept. Conference Room, 201 Park Blvd., at 12:00 p.m.
April 21
MOBILE FOOD PANTRY FOR VETERANS: at the Rader-McCravey VFW Post 9683, 200 N. VFW Rd., Bulls Gap, beginning at 11:00 a.m. This is for Veterans only. Bring a box or laundry basket. If you have any questions please call Leyla at Second Harvest Food Bank (423)279-0430 ext. 202.
April 28
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
May 2
HANCOCK CO. EQUESTRIAN FIRST HORSE SHOW: at Friendly Valley Ranch, 2443 Mountain Valley Rd., Thorn Hill, TN. Gates open at 3 pm, opening ceremony at 5 pm. For more information call Alex Hopkins at 423-300-8920 or Allison Hopkins at 423-300-1253.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.