GREENEVILLE — A Greene Co. Criminal Court jury on Friday afternoon (May 25) found Vonda Star Smith guilty of one count of first-degree murder in connection with the the Aug. 12, 2016, death of 21-year-old Jessie Nicole Morrison.
The jury also found Smith guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Morrison’s fetus.
Because of the circumstances of the second-degree murder conviction, a background investigation and report on Smith by the state Department of Probation is necessary. Judge John F. Dugger Jr. set a sentencing hearing on June 25 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Smith could receive between 15 and 25 years for the second-degree murder conviction in addition to a mandatory life sentence on the first-degree murder conviction.
EFFECTIVE LIFE SENTENCE
Dugger told Smith that, at 85 percent release eligibility on a 60-year life sentence, the soonest she would be considered for parole is after serving 51 years, making her sentence an effective life term.
Smith, 52, of 410 Davis Valley Road, is the grandmother of Morrison’s oldest son, who is now five years old.
State prosecutors Cecil Mills Jr. and David Baker told the jury in their closing arguments Thursday night that Smith had become obsessed with maintaining contact with the boy, whose father only briefly went out with Morrison.
A confrontation between Smith and Morrison on Aug. 12 apparently turned tragically violent, Baker said after the verdict.
Morrison suffered several skull fractures along with cuts, bruises and other lacerations. Her battered body was found about 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2016, down an embankment off a stretch of isolated Jud Neal Loop in Afton by a man walking his dog.
Injuries suffered by Morrison indicated that she fought off her attacker before she died of what forensic pathologist Dr. Matrina J. Schmidt, who performed the autopsy, described at trial as “blunt force injuries.” Schmidt ruled the death a homicide.
The six-man, six-woman jury got the case at about 9 a.m. Friday and returned with a verdict after nearly six hours of deliberation. Over the course of the four-day trial, the jury heard from more than 20 prosecution and defense witnesses.
Dugger cautioned everyone in the courtroom Friday afternoon to avoid an outburst after the verdict was read by the jury foreman. Smith showed no outward signs of emotion as the verdict was pronounced.
Members of Jessie Morrison’s family reacted to the verdict with approval and some tears.
The night she was killed, mother Tammy Morrison went to Smith’s house seeking information about her daughter. She testified that Smith did not answer her door at first and when she did, was unsympathetic and not helpful about Jessie Morrison’s whereabouts.
‘NO PEACE’
The trial was a wrenching experience for members of Morrison’s family.
“There is no peace. I can’t have my daughter back,” Tammy Morrison said. “I thank God that (the jury) saw through (Smith’s) lies.”
Jessie Morrison was treated without mercy by her attacker and Tammy Morrison had no compassion for Smith after the verdict was announced.
“Nothing makes me happier. I hope she rots in there,” Tammy Morrison said.
Sister Cheyenne Morrison, who helped her mother look for Jessie on the night of Aug. 12, 2016, shed tears as she voiced approval of the verdict.
“She lied about it and she’s guilty,” she said.
Jessie Morrison’s uncle, Gary Taylor, also attended the lengthy trial.
“I’m just happy they came to the verdict they did,” Taylor said.
Angela Hickerson is the grandmother of Jessie Morrison’s younger son. The Morrison family is from Hawkins County. Hickerson lives in Greene County.
“She got what she deserved. It was lies on top of lies. Now, the (Morrison) family can be able to move on,” Hickerson said.
Dugger thanked jury members for their service in what he said was a very difficult case. He also complimented prosecutors, the defense and respectful behavior from members of both families, who sat through the trial without incident on opposite sides of the courtroom.
“I appreciate your cooperation,” Dugger said. “It was a hard-fought case by both sides and everybody did an excellent job. It was a tough case and a sad case.”
PROSECUTION CHALLENGES
Baker said that from the outset of the investigation, prosecutors knew there were many challenges to obtaining a conviction.
Trial testimony showed that DNA found by TBI forensic examiners under Morrison’s fingernails came from three unidentified men.
The murder weapon, believed to be a metallic “blunt force object,” was never found. The actual site of the murder was never determined. Smith, a 52-year-old grandmother of short stature who worked at Laughlin Memorial Hospital for more than 25 years, may have presented a sympathetic figure to some.
In several interviews with sheriff’s investigators and the TBI after Morrison’s death, Smith said she took Morrison shopping at the Food City supermarket on Snapps Ferry Road on the afternoon of Aug. 12, then dropped groceries off at the Cross Anchor trailer park mobile home were Morrison lived with her two sons, boyfriend Gary Ealey and Ealey’s father.
Smith, who did not testify in her own defense, told then-Detective Sgt. Danny Ricker she gave Morrison money to pay bills and then let Morrison use her 1995 Pontiac Sunfire car.
The car was found later that night on Smith’s property with blood stains throughout the interior and on the car body. The blood was Morrison’s, TBI forensic investigators determined.
Smith said she never saw Morrison return the car. She told detectives she later looked out on her property and saw the car and a white van that she believed Morrison left in with an unknown man.
The grocery shopping trip that ended about 3:40 p.m. on the day of Morrison’s death was documented with surveillance video provided by a Food City district manager.
During deliberation Friday, jury members asked Dugger to hear for a second time one of the interviews of Smith conducted by Ricker that was played at trial.
TEAM EFFORT
Baker said prosecutors met daily for several weeks of “intense meetings” with investigators, victim family members and others assisting with the case to prepare for the trial. Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. C. Michelle Holt was assigned in 2017 to give the case a closer focus.
“I don’t think we could have had the success today without the team that Cecil Mills and (sheriff’s Chief Detective Capt.) Jeff Morgan put together,” Baker said.
Trial testimony by Ealey and others indicated that Smith became deeply upset when she learned that Morrison planned to marry Ealey and start a family. Testimony established that both of Morrison’s sons regularly spent weekends at the Smith home, and when she learned on the Friday of Morrison’s death that she and Ealey had other plans with the boys, she became angry.
Baker said that some type of confrontation may have happened at the Davis Valley Road home “that escalated rapidly and accelerated tragically.”
Baker credited Sheriff Pat Hankins with taking the lead in advocating for a first-degree murder indictment in the case. Smith was charged with the murders in March 2017.
“I don’t believe she had formed the intention to kill the victim when she woke up that morning but there had been tension for at least a number of weeks” about Smith’s failure to maintain contact with her grandson, Baker said.
Smith was “angry and frustrated” because she was not able to spend more time with him and the possibility that Morrison’s plans may have excluded her from his life, Baker said.
Both of Jessie Morrison’s boys were at Smith’s house when Tammy Morrison, Ealey and other members of the Morrison family went there on the night of Aug. 12, 2016, looking for Jessie.
Until the team that unraveled the Morrison murder was assembled, “We had not been able to put the case all the way together,” Baker said.
“I appreciate the jury for their attention and their courage to arrive at that verdict,” he said.
Baker was also complimentary of defense lawyers Gene Scott Jr. and Lesley A. Tiller for their conduct throughout the trial.
“They did a great job and put on a strong defense,” he said.
The case had a strong emotional impact on everyone who devoted so much time to seeing the investigation through and obtaining a conviction, Baker said.
“I believe that justice has been delivered and I think that the jury’s verdict was appropriate,” he said. “Right now, I’m just hoping that Jessie Morrison and her baby are definitely going to receive justice. I’m just happy that Jessie’s family got to be there and see justice was served.”
