SNEEDVILLE — Arlen Hopkins, age 68, of Sneedville, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Elsie Hopkins; and brother, Larry Hopkins.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lora Hopkins, of Sneedville; children,
Arlen Dale (Kim) Hopkins, Jr., of Mooresburg, Melissa (Dustin) Williams, of Sneedville, and Nathan (Stacy) Hopkins, of Sneedville; step-children, Joselyn (David), Jason, Andrea and Cody (Kim); grandchildren, Alyssa Hopkins, Emily Hopkins, Anna Hopkins and Bryson Williams; several step-grandchildren; and one step-great grandchild; brother, Tony Hopkins, of Morristown; and sister, Deanna Purkey, of Mooresburg.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tony Collins officiating.
Interment followed in Harrison Cemetery.
The family received friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville was in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.