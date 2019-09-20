Madison Strange

KINGSPORT — The Hancock County Lady Indians traveled to Kingsport on September 12 to play a district match against the Sullivan North Lady Raiders.

Sullivan North won the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-12. The Lady Indians came back to win the third set 25-18, but the Lady Raiders won the fourth set 25-13 to take the match.

In junior varsity action North won the first set 25-20 and Hancock County won the second set 25-23.

The Lady Raiders wrapped up the match with a 25-13 win in the third set.

Madison Strange had a big game for the Lady Indians with several aces and kills.

