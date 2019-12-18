KINGSPORT - The spirit of giving continues at Eastman Credit Union.
"It is a privilege to announce that ECU's volunteer board of directors voted to return a record breaking $14 million to members this year, bringing our total to over $132 million since the payout began in 1998," said Olan Jones, CEO and president of ECU.
ECU's Extraordinary Dividend has helped members ring in the new year for two decades, as the deposit appears in members' accounts each January. Jones, who is retiring at the end of 2019, spearheaded the Extraordinary Dividend concept in his first year as CEO, when ECU had just 40,000 members. Today, ECU's 240,000 members continue to enjoy this amazing reward.
"I appreciate the board of directors for their continued support of the Extraordinary Dividend. The fact that we've done this for over 20 years is a testament to ECU's loyal members and the credit union's unwavering member focus," said Jones.
ECU is an 85-year old financial cooperative, whose leadership understands that returning these funds to members is the right thing to do.
"Once we have achieved a level of net worth that exceeds our need to meet our current and future requirements, our board chooses to return the money that is left over at the end of the year to our members," said Kelly Price, ECU's Executive Vice President, who will become CEO January 1st.
The year-end bonus is directly related to the amount members earn on deposits and/or pay on loans throughout the year. While members enjoy the extra money, the local economy benefits greatly from the multi-million dollar disbursement.
"The payout results in a significant contribution to the economies of the regions ECU serves in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and in Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas," commented Jones.
Extraordinary Dividends are returned to members in good standing. The more accounts members have with ECU, the greater their reward. Loyal ECU members are often eager to show their appreciation for the deposit.
"We love to hear what our members do with their Extraordinary Dividend, whether they pay on a bill or buy something they need or want. It comes at a convenient time of year, when people often need an extra boost," said Price.
"It's a great reason to move your accounts to ECU. I've heard a lot of positive stories over the years related to the extraordinary dividend from individuals and organizations. Some of those stories include members who needed to pay for an unexpected expense, churches using their dividends to fund mission programs, or entrepreneurs who used it to reinvest in much needed equipment. That's how it should be - people helping people," said Jones.
ECU strives to improve the financial futures of the communities it serves, and the extraordinary dividend along with everyday great rates on products and services, stands as proof of that commitment.
About Eastman Credit Union
ECU is one of the largest credit unions in the country with more than $5 billion in assets. ECU is a not-for-profit, financial service cooperative serving 240,000 members at 29 locations. Credit Union members have access to more than 55,000 free ATMs nationwide and a wide range of financial services, including free checking and free online banking. For additional information about ECU, visit www.ecu.org or call 800-999-2328.
