KNOXVILLE — The FBI’s Knoxville office has asked The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle to publish surveillance photos of a man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve, 2019, bank robbery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
According to the FBI, about 8:20 a.m. on Dec. 24, a white male wearing a white and gray Under Armour baseball cap, a black hood over the cap, and gloves, was observed on security camera footage pretending to use the ATM in front of the bank prior to the business opening for the day.
After the first employee entered the bank around 8:30 a.m., the suspect forced the second employee into the bank at gunpoint and had them open the vault.
The suspect, brandishing a black handgun, told the employees to lie face down on the floor, not to look up, and to count to 100 or he would shoot them.
He stuffed money into a red duffle bag, left through a back door, and was observed to leave in a black van, possibly a Dodge Caravan, model year and tag number not known.
At the time, the man had a brown or reddish-colored beard and mustache.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect, who should be considered armed and dangerous.
Persons who may have seen this man are asked to immediately call the FBI’s Fort Wayne Agency office at 260-426-5331, the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1262, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
