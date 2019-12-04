The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
November 12
Travis J. Matthews, 33, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Timothy William Rogers, 43, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to report accident, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Dewayne Ray Miller, 49, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Troy Wallen reported.
November 13
Tabitha Danielle Sizemore, 34, of Bulls Gap, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Jeffrey Lee Kesterson, 48, of Gray, was arrested and charged with violation of probation, joy riding, and theft under $1000, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
William Lloyd Davis, 69, of Morristown, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hensley reported.
Kimberly Carver, 38, of White Pine, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Ernesto Rodriguez reported.
Jason Ray Lawson, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Mark Wayne Thompson, 47, of Weber City, Va., was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Jeremy Blake Wilt, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Shannon Lynn Gilliam, 40, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with domestic assault, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Jennifer Anne Wilhelm Hays, 47, of Lenoir City, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
November 14
William Donald Bishop, 51, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule III, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Jeremy Steven Manis, 38, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Anthony Curtis Weber, 33, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Alex Mabe reported.
Lahonna Dawn Charles, 32, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property over $1000 and possession of stolen property, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Jacob Kyle Robinson, 27, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with possession of stolem property over $1000, possession of stolen property, driving on revoked and violation of financial responsibility, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Gregory Scott Stewart, 53, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, Possession of Schedule II (Meth), destruction or tampering with evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
November 16
Janel Victoria Powell, 32, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Brandon Devin Long, 21, of Jefferson City, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Kelly Shawn Manis, 41, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Eli Gilbert Vandenberg, 23, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear (x2), Dep. Will Manis reported.
Jacqulyn Paige Haase, 31, of Mooresburg, was arrested on warrant and charged with theft under $1000, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
November 17
Conlangous Gordon Jordan, 40, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Herman Martin Slone, 54, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Daniel DesOrmeauz reported.
Sonja Lea Slone, 48, of Eidson, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
Brittany Danielle Carpenter, 24, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Earl McClean Taylor, 34, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Donald Aaron Laferty, 28, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Brandon Scott Odell, 30, of Bristol, was arrested and charged with disorderly person and possession gun by intoxicated person, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
November 18
James Jeremy Howard, 38, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked license (2nd offense), driving or moving a unregistered vehicle, driving on roadways laned for traffic, misuse of registration, and violation of financial responsibility, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Braylen N. Smith, 23, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Teresa Lynn Justice, 40, of Mount Carmel, was arrested and charged with failure to appear, resisting arrest, and assault on officer, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Justin Thomas Monk, 32, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. J. Hurley reported.
November 19
Shenna Danielle Johnson, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Will Mullins reported.
Carolyn Michelle Moore, 30, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation (x2), Dep. Bill Begley reported.
Sandora Leigh Ramsey, 42, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Dep. Ricky Begley reported.
Daniel Elmore Lee, 33, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Ricky Begley reported.
Jennifer Marie Lawson, 44, of Thorn Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Elizabeth Joanna Gilliam, 34, of Eidson, was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Ashley Faye Castle, 26, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with introduction into a penal institution, attachment for child support (x2), Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
Connie Susan Hefflin, 46, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
David Scott Thomas, 50, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Adam Bledsoe reported.
November 20
Richard Edward Barnhill, 50, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and possession of stolen property, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Edgar Billy Chess, 49, of Mooresburg was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Ed Rodriguez reported.
Shane Harvey Hall, 36, of Old Hickory, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Jeff Hurley reported.
Kevin Connell Scales, 38, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Austin West reported.
Bessie Jo Lane, 47, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. M. Seals reported.
Rhonda Athene Boggs, 44, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Mike Martin reported.
Kimberly Rebella Cremins, 48, of Greeneville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Daniel DesOrmeaux reported.
Ronald Dale Jones, 67, of Whitesburg was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
James Walter Grooms, 52, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked license and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
November 21
Jordan Patrick Gilliam, 29, of Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Leslie Leeann Devotie, 21, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and resisting arrest, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
Jarrett Charles Oaks, 34, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and attachment (child support), Sgt. Stacy Vaughn reported.
Ella Lasha Gilliam, 23, of Calvin, Ky., was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Newton reported.
Lacey Shalea Calton, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
November 22
Jamie Thompson Strain, 29, of Telford, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Stacey Elizabeth Hoe, 32, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hensley reported.
Chester Wayne Hinegardner Jr., 27, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Jamie Smith reported.
Levi Thomas Hicks, 29, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with fugitive from justice, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Bradley Andrew Harville, 40, of Bean Station, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Corey Young reported.
Sarah Jo Gibson, 25, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Austin West reported.
Brandon Michael Luttrell, 25, of Mooresburg, was arrested and charged with speeding 21 mile over limit, evading arrest felony by motor vehicle, driving on revoked/suspended license, and reckless driving, Cpl. Michael Godsey reported.
November 23
Blake Bryan Swan, 31, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Justin Lynn Wright, 30, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Robert Mark Price, 53, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Jesse Williams reported.
Patricia Ann Price, 51, of Rogersvillle, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Bryan Sanders reported.
Kyle Thomas Golden, 36, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
November 24
Da’Quain Ja’Kelous Carter, 25, of Surgoinsville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Justin Thomas Monk, 52, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault and harassment, Dep. Stephanie Bolognese reported.
Nicholas Dru Dempsey, 23, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibility, and registration must be cleared, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Melvin Oliver Skelton, 43, of Church Hill, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Dep. Kevin Johnson reported.
Susan Rae Bishop, 47, of Church Hill, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, altering or forging title and or plate, and financial responsibility, Dep. Dustin Winter reported.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.