CHURCH HILL — Reports of a man trying to break into a residence on Big Elm Road on Monday resulted in the arrest of a Virginia man for evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Stacy Vaughan said that about 7 a.m. that morning he was patrolling the area in regard to reports of an male subject who was reportedly attempting to get into a residence.
Vaughan saw a man walking along the road and pulled over. The man presented a Virginia driver license that identified him as Travis James Hall, 34, of Dunganon. Vaughan told Hall why he was patrolling the area and checked the man through the NCIC system for any possible outstanding warrants, which came back negative. He then asked if the man would agree to a search of his person for weapons and/or drugs, which he consented to.
During that search, Vaughan found 1.1 grams of what appeared to be methamphetamine.
“I then advised Travis he was under arrest and I attempted to handcuff him,” Vaughan’s report notes. “At that point, Travis turned and ran on foot. I gave chase and deployed my Phazzer into Travis’ back but it was unsuccessful.”
Vaughan continued to chase the man and was able to take him to the ground as he crossed a fence.
“After a brief struggle, I was able to place Travis into handcuffs and take him into custody,” Vaughan said.
Further investigation revealed that Hall was not the person who had reportedly been trying to gain entry into the nearby residence.
He was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where his case was set for Oct. 30 in Sessions Court.
