ROGERSVILLE — Nelle Christian Mowl, age 92, of Rogersville, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at her residence.
She was a faithful member of New Hope Christian Church, where she brightened the world through her role as church pianist for 60+ years.
All who knew Nelle knew she had a kind, compassionate heart and a feisty, tell-it-like-it-is personality.
Constant in her care for others, steadfast in her love for her family, and tenacious in putting those she loved before herself.
Quick in wit and conversation, Nelle enjoyed sitting on her front porch, admiring the flowers. She radiated joy to all around her. The true matriarch of her family, she sparkled and loved deeply all who knew her.
Nelle was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn G.C. Mowl; parents, Claude Tank and Mary Jane Alley Christian; sister, Hazelle Harris; and brother, Blanton Christian.
She is survived by her daughters, Glynda Carter and husband, Allen, of Greeneville, Debbie Peck and husband, Hank, of Knoxville, Tammy Presley and husband, Jeff; son, Benny Mowl and wife, Marlene, of Morristown; grandchildren, Greg Mowl and wife, Angie, Allynda Waldroup and husband, Fred, Julia Bowling and husband, Dennis, Katie Little and husband, Jack, Arron Presley and James Peck; great-grandchildren, Will Waldroup, Eric Waldroup and Dennis Neal Bowling; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 concern, the family will be having a graveside service only at 2 p.m., Friday, April 3, 2020, at Goshen Valley Cemetery with Rev. Charles Reeves officiating. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Mowl family.
