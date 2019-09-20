SNEEDVILLE — Not enough members of the Sneedville Board of Mayor and Aldermen were present for the board to conduct official business on Sept. 10, but it was announced that the town is one of only 22 towns awarded a Community Transportation Planning Grant in 2019.
The state-funded grant is designed to:
• Assist rural municipalities with planning efforts that define the transportation cohesiveness between multimodal transportation systems and local land use objectives that achieve the statewide transportation goals;
• Aid rural municipalities with the creation of planning documents that support improvements in traffic flow, safety, and overall efficiency of the transportation system; and,
• Provide rural city governments with planning resources to achieve community visions as related to transportation and land use needs that promote future economic growth.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has already made plans to resurface SR 33 — that includes Main Street — but has put the project on a brief hold following Sneedville’s grant award. The decision was made to wait for the plan to be outlined and further grant funds secured in hopes of implementing other improvements in conjunction with the resurfacing project.
A team with KCI Technologies, Inc., worked to develop a short-term and a long-term plan for improvements to SR 33. KCI utilized the help of TDOT, city officials, public input, and other agencies in the development of their plan.
Liesel Goethert, senior planner with KCI, presented town council members with a step-by-step presentation throughout the phases of their plan. The focus of the plan is to increase multimodal accessibility along the SR 33/Main Street corridor. Demographics, transportation, accidents, traffic volume, land use, and destinations were all considered in the plan criteria.
Recommendations from KCI include sidewalk rehabilitation, new sidewalk construction, addressing Americans with Disabilities Act concerns, and crossing improvements. The short-term improvement recommendations consists of some crossing improvements to make it safer to cross the street on foot. Long-term improvement goals include sidewalks, implementing ADA concerns, tackling some drainage issues, and developing additional road crossing accessibility.
KCI engaged the public in a survey to get their input on the pedestrian crossings. Campbell Drive came in at the number one for the most difficult area to cross Main Street mainly due to the lack of a crosswalk. Jockey Street was the second most difficult followed by Collage Street and Court Street.
The study also showed that 84 people both live and work in Sneedville, 659 commute to the town to work, while 313 residents go elsewhere for employment.
The deadline to submit the application for the TDOT Multimodal Access Grant to help fund the improvements is September 28.
