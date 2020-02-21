JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State University has announced the names of students who attained a grade point average qualifying them for inclusion in the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester.
To receive this honor, undergraduate students must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours of undergraduate coursework with no grade below ‘B-’ in any course taken, and a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Students from the Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy must successfully complete a minimum of 12 hours and earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 or above with no grade below a B-.
Students from Hancock and Claiborne counties are:
Sneedville: Lendsey M. Burchett; Sharolyn S. Johnson; Victoria P. Marion; Erica B. Seal.
Tazewell: Michael R. Bolles; Jayda M. Boyd; Makayla Brashears; Megan R. Crawford; Kelly L. Hurley; Aimee M. Lefevers; Hannah Oakes; Sydney M. Payne; Matthew A. Ryan.
Thorn Hill: Matthew Fox; Jennifer A. Luckes; Sarah G. McCoy; Laken S. Partin.
Treadway: Jillian M. Cope.
