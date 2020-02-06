MORRISTOWN — Shirley (Trent) Lawson died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on January 28, 2020 in Morristown, TN, at the age of 82.
Shirley was born on August 16, 1937 in Sneedville, TN, to Mary Helton and James Ben Trent. She married Alfred Paul Lawson in 1959 and had 48 wonderful years of marriage.
Shirley lived a life full of love for all those she met. She enjoyed bird-watching, gardening, and most of all spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Paul Lawson, and daughter April Dawn Lawson.
Shirley is survived by her children, Donna Stewart (Jim), Alfred Paul Lawson, Jr. (Lynda) and Tracy Lawson, all of Morristown, daughters, Kathy Walker (Nelson), of Springdale, AR, and Renee Nardon (David), of Taylors, NC; brothers, Kenny Trent and Keith Trent, both of Sneedville, TN; and sister, Lynda Trent. of Sneedville.
Shirley loved her extended family that brought her so much joy. She was so proud of her eight grandchildren, TJ, Lesley, Joshua, Gabriel, Hanah, Charles, Trenton, Madison, and nine wonderful great-grandchildren.
Memorial services were held at 3 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel, in Sneedville, with Rev. Terry Sizemore officiating.
Interment followed in Lawson Cemetery
The family received friends on Sunday, February 2, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
