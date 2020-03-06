On February 21, 2020, my first cousin, Georgia Ruth Lawson, passed away from stage four metastatic breast cancer. She had courageously fought this disease right to the end.
Ruth’s father and my mother were brother and sister. They both grew up in Rogersville. I also grew up here in town. Ruth lived a few miles outside of town on Flora Ferry Road.
Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see each other very often when we were growing up. We would see each other at school, and occasionally my Aunt Dot would take me to their house to visit. That would only happen a very few times a year.
Some of you that have lived here as long as I have probably remember her father, Oscar Lawson. Uncle Oscar owned a gas station on the east end of town. He sold Kayo gas. Something you might not have known about him was that had a law degree. He was in the Army twice. After the first time, he got out and was living in Washington, DC. He decided he wanted to go to law school. He didn’t let a little thing like having no money stand in his way. He opened a tailor shop to alter the servicemen’s uniforms. He sold vacuum cleaners and worked a multitude of other jobs. He put himself through George Washington School of Law. He came back to Tennessee and took the bar exam which he passed. He went back into the Army and served as a JAG officer. After that, he came back to Tennessee and opened his little gas station. I don’t think anyone really knew exactly why he made that choice. One thing I do know, is that he was a brilliant man. Not just a smart man, I have been told this by people outside my family. Ruth was very proud of her dad.
As adults, we had lost track of each other. In 2017, when my brother Bobby was in visiting, he insisted we had to find cousin Ruth. With the aid of an old phone book and his GPS, we found her in Morristown.
Things weren’t going so well in her life and she was surprised to see us. She thought that no one cared about her any more. We went out to eat, and on another day we took her to visit my mother and also our Aunt Nell. Ruth was so delighted to reconnect with her family again. You could see the joy on her face.
As the months went by, I stayed in touch. In 2018, her health began to decline. In November of that year, she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer that had spread to her lungs and spine.
Her van quit working, and she needed help. I tried to help as much as I could. At first, I was taking her to the grocery store. As her health declined, I started going to the grocery store for her, and several of friend did the same.
Even though her health was declining, she remained so optimistic and full of hope that God was going to heal her.
She had good days when we would go out to eat and also hit the thrift stores. She called it thrifting, and I called it junking. We had such good times getting to know each other. We both loved a good meal and a good bargain. It was amazing how much we had in common and didn’t even know it.
We shared family stories, and hidden secrets that we hadn’t shared with anyone. Even though this was a devastating time in her life, there was still joy and optimism there.
Like many of us, cousin Ruth had mad mistakes in her life that she regretted. She never lost focus of her love of God. She was saved at East Rogersville Baptist Church at the age of 12.
She did pull her life together in the last months of her life.
Ruth had studied the Bible and religion for many years. Her knowledge absolutely amazed me. She was as knowledgeable of the Bible as my Granny Lawson; and that’s saying a lot. I told her that Granny would be so proud of her, and she cried and said, “do you think so?”
She didn’t have the chance to get to know our grandmother here on earth, but I know they’re really having a great time in heaven.
Cousin Ruth was given that second chance to pull her life together in the end. We were both given the second chance to get to know each other. We shared many fun days together.
In honor of my cousin Ruth, I’m sharing some recipes today. Two of them came from her, and I have added the one for the fish to go with them.
The Lawson sauce was a recipe that came from her dad. She said that he always made it to go on fish and seafood. She made for us one day when I got us some fish at Captain D’s. It was so good!
She found the slaw recipe in a cookbook. It’s a “copycat” recipe of KFC’s slaw. I shared this once before.
I’ve also included her senior photo and a photo of Uncle Oscar at George Washington School of Law.
As always, enjoy!
Perfect Pan-Fried Fish Fillets
1 ½ pounds fish fillets, cut into 4 to 6 pieces
½ teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup yellow cornmeal
½ cup vegetable oil
Rinse the fillets under cold running water and shake off excess water. Season with the salt and pepper. Place the cornmeal inn a shallow dish. Coat the fillets on both sides with cornmeal. Set aside on a baking sheet.
In a large skillet, preferably cast-iron, heat the oil over medium-high heat until hot, but not smoking. Add the fillets. Cook until the underside is golden brown. 2 to 3 minutes. Turn carefully, and cook until the other side is golden brown, 2 to 3 more minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain.
Lawson Sauce
3/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup ketchup
1 small grated onion
Combine all together and enjoy. Use on fish and seafood.
KFC-style Coleslaw
8 cups very finely chopped cabbage (1 head)
1/4 cup shredded carrot (1 medium carrot)
2 tablespoons finely minced onion
1/3 cup sugar
½ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup milk
½ cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup buttermilk
1 1/2 tablespoon white vinegar
2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
Be sure that cabbage, carrots, and onion are chopped up into very fine pieces about the size of a rice kernel.
Combine the sugar, salt, pepper, milk, vinegar and lemon juice and beat until smooth.
Add the cabbage, carrots, and onions.
Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
