Dear Tommy,
I am writing to commend Holston Electric for their work to bring broadband service to Hawkins County and I heartily encourage all of us in the community to get behind their effort.
We all know how vital fast internet is in today’s economy. It is vital to attract people and industry to our area and it is vital to give our rural students a level playing field with those in cities that already have access to broadband internet.
This past week I attended the Tennessee Broadband Summit in Nashville at the behest of one of my consulting clients. https://www2.ntia.doc.gov/tn-broadband-summit-03202018
Governor Haslam joined us to announce that the just approved state budget includes $15 million in grants to bring broadband to under served Tennesseans. There are other grants available thru USDA and other federal agencies as a part of the Trump agenda to revitalize rural areas.
Two things were stressed at the summit.
1. These grants are competitive, but the state sees electric co-ops as a prime vehicle for providing broadband service in TN and these co-ops are in a great position to get funded. More importantly the further along an entity is in the process of creating a system the more favorably the grant will be viewed. Of the 20+ electric co-ops in TN, only a handful have started. We can thank the foresight of the Holston Electric team for being near the head of the pack in terms of the process. They have conducted member wide listening tours and have already laid several miles of fiber for internal management of the electric system itself. Their vision has put our community in the catbird seat to apply for these grants.
2. Community involvement and support is vital in obtaining these grants because the grant agencies need to see that there will be customers for the service once it is built out. That’s where we can all contribute to the effort.I think it is also important to remind everyone that Holston Electric is a co-op. That means that all the electric customers are also part owners of the electric system. So when you sign up to be a broadband customer of Holston Electric you are in effect buying broadband service from yourself. This thinking is consistent with the “buy local” being promoted by our civic leaders.
Let’s keep our money at home in Hawkins County.
Woody Boyd
