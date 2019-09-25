CHURCH HILL — On behalf of the town’s Personnel Committee, Church Hill Alderman Tom Kern made a motion at the Sept. 17 BMA meeting that would increase the full-time public works employees’ pay rate from $9.50 per hour to $10 per hour.
When a member of the public works department turned in a resignation letter, Kern and the personnel committee spoke with interim public works manager Jason Light to discuss filling the position.
“We now have two guys that came to work from part-time to full time this year—within the past few months,” Kern said. “One of those people is leaving. We do have a fellow who is currently working for the city as a full-time employee and moved up just this year. What we are looking at is taking two of our part-time people and moving them over to full time.”
Kern explained that, as he was discussing this restructuring process with Light, he also began thinking about the employees’ rate of pay.
“What we have been doing is paying part-time people $9.50 per hour and move them over to full-time at $9.50 per hour,” Kern said. “My recommendation is that we move the employee who came on to full time this year to $10 an hour and the two people that we bring on now (to full time) at $10 an hour.”
“So, then, in your motion, what we would do from this day forward is that, if we had part-timers, which would be making $9.50, we would automatically start them out at $10 an hour,” Mayor Dennis Deal asked.
When Kern agreed, Deal added “I think that’s fair. These people have to live too. Really, when we hired them full time, we gave them nothing. I mean, we did provide their insurance and they pay 30 percent. So, I think that’s more than fair, especially when they have to pay 30 percent of their insurance.”
City Recorder Josh Russell also clarified for the Review that employees who were already working full-time will be grandfathered in and also paid $10 per hour moving forward. Part-time workers will still be paid $9.50 an hour.
When these new changes take place, there will be 10 full-time employees and six part-time.
City accepts Pave-Well bid for paving projectAs the Review reported in Church Hill BMA: Fireworks, construction bids and Christmas festivities at New Canton, the city recently re-bid a local paving project after rejecting the first bid from W-L Construction at the August BMA meeting.
This project includes the following: Lane Street (from Old Union Road to North Central Avenue); South Central Avenue (from Main Street to the road’s end); Old Union Road (from West Main Boulevard to the end of the city limits); Goshen Valley Road (from Goshen Valley Road to the end of the city limits); and Riverview Drive, which will also be widened.
At the Sept. 17 meeting, the BMA voted to accept the lowest bid, which was from Pave-Well Paving Company at $229,477. According to Deal, this saves the city $7,490.98. Pave-Well has also work on numerous Church Hill paving projects in the past.
As part of this bid, the city asked that the above project be finished within 30 days of beginning the project.
City accepts bid for road saltThe BMA also voted to use Morton Salt to provide road de-icing salt in the winter.
“We’ve been using Morton Salt out of Knoxville, and, I know they’re a little higher, but some of these companies we don’t know,” Deal said. “Trust me, when we’re out of salt, these people have really performed well. If our salt bin goes empty, we have salt back the next day. I know it’s a little bit higher per ton, but it’s well worth paying a little bit more knowing that we get that product if we need it.”
New handicap-accessible equipment planned for Derrick ParkAs the Review reported in Church Hill BMA discusses hands-free phone law, Kingsport Press Road repairs, the city is planning to add handicap-accessible equipment at Derrick Park.
Though no official installation dates have been finalized, the BMA discussed potential options for a handicap-accessible swing during the meeting.
“A wheelchair will be able to roll up on it,” Alderman Keith Gibson said of one potential model. “There’s actually a chain that the person who’s in it can pull to swing themselves.”
According to City Recorder Josh Russell, this model would cost around $1,235.
The board also considered a stand-alone, three-bay model swing that includes the same wheelchair-accessible swing mentioned above along with three other handicap-accessible swings of varying kinds. This model would cost around $4,200.
Members of the board also acknowledged that, regardless of which model they choose, in order to install this kind of equipment, an area will need to be paved leading up to the equipment in order for a wheelchair to have access.
This kind of project might expand in the future.
“I’d like to see it (handicap-accessible equipment) in all our parks, especially our main park,” Deal said.
The board will continue looking into the specifics of this equipment with plans to purchase and install it in the near future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.