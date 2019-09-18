ROGERSVILLE — At Rogersville’s Sept. 9 Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Building Inspector Steve Nelson told the board that the county may be interested in transferring ownership of Rogersville’s historic train depot “if they (the city) were so inclined.”
Though Nelson explained that the Rogersville Heritage Association has a 99-year lease on the building with many years remaining, it is officially owned by Hawkins County.
“The outside of the building is in disrepair, and they’re not willing to do any repairs to it,” Nelson said. “It’s actually a shame. It’s going downhill pretty bad on the back side of it. I had found a pretty good grant for them, but it didn’t go anywhere. I wanted to see if the city would take over and maintain the thing.”
City can offer more resourcesHawkins Co. Mayor Jim Lee later told the Review that the county is interested in transferring ownership because, “the city has more resources and could give the attention that the building is in need of.”
Lee also told the Review that the county had a reason for not using the grant that Nelson mentioned to the BMA.
“We checked into the grant,” Lee said. “The architect and engineering fees were to be paid out of pocket up front. The expenses were much more than the 20 percent match for the grant. With our pending Capital Projects, such as the Justice Center Sewer Project, a new roof for the Church Hill Health Department and countless other projects on our list, we felt at this time that we didn’t have the resources needed to make repairs at the Depot building. Our Capital Projects budget was also significantly cut this year.”
The depot as a tourist attractionVice Mayor Brian Hartness made a motion that the city take ownership of the depot should the county agree to the transfer.
“I really think that would be a great enhancement to the city properties,” Hartness said.
“It’s a historical thing, and we’re not losing any taxes on it because the county’s not paying any taxes,” Mayor Jim Sells added.
Alderman Mark DeWitte also explained that the depot is one of Rogersville’s most well-known tourist attractions.
“We can’t afford to let it go to ruin,” he said.
Nelson offered that he would work alongside Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker and RHA Director Melissa Nelson to find another grant to help the city make repairs to the depot. Barker also noted that the building’s roof was recently replaced, leaving one less thing to be repaired.
The BMA voted unanimously to accept the property should the county move forward with the transfer process.
“They (the county) then have to go through the process of deciding whether or not they’re going to give it to us,” added City Attorney William E. Phillips.
The final decision will be up to the full county commission.
The growing list of renovationsIf the city should officially take ownership of the depot, it would be added to a growing list of historic restoration projects.
That list currently includes the Rogers Tavern, which the Review reported on in “A New Visitor in Town: The next steps after discovering William Clark’s 1809 stay at Rogers Tavern”; the historic Powel Law Office, which the Review reported on in “Historians working to revive Powel Law Office”; and the historic St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church, which the Review reported on in “Renovation work underway at historic St. Mark’s Presbyterian Church”.
