Much love for our principal!
Submitted photo

MT. CARMEL — Mt. Carmel Elementary School recently celebrated their Principal, Amy Glass, during Principal Appreciation Week. Students showered Mrs. Glass with cards, posters, and letters showing their love and appreciation for all she does for them. The faculty and staff even provided her favorite lunch from Olive Garden. Soups, salad, and bread sticks were provided for everyone. MCES appreciates Mrs. Glass and hopes she enjoyed her special day!

