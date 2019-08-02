ROGERSVILLE — Six upcoming high school seniors who participated in Boys State and Girls State were honored during the July 30 meeting of Rogersville’s American Legion Post 21.
This year, five local boys attended Boys State with Collin Trent, Cooper Bolton and Chris Seals representing Cherokee High School and Abram Stovall and Alex Tucker representing Volunteer High School. Each was sponsored by Post 21.
One Cherokee High School girl, Mallie Cole, was sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 to attended Girls State.
The Hawkins Co. United Way also contributed to the sponsorships for these students.
“It costs quite a bit to send each one,” said Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins. It costs the American Legion $350 per boy and $400 per girl. Thus, it is not a decision they take lightly.
“We greatly appreciate these students,” Elkins said. “But we also appreciate their parents who have brought them up so that they could represent us the way that they have. This is our future—these young people are. This is the future and the next generation of people who will carry on when we are gone.”
Each student was given a certificate and a chance to share their experience with the gathered crowd.
According to the Boys State website, both Boys and Girls State are programs of government instruction. “The training is objective and practical with city, county and state governments operated by the students elected to the various offices.”
The programs offer activities such as legislative sessions, court proceedings, law enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, chorus and recreational activities.
Mallie Cole of Cherokee High School
Cole began her speech with a thank-you to the Auxiliary.
“When I arrived at Lipscomb, I was very timid,” Cole said in her speech. “I had to break out of my comfort zone, and I ended up serving my town in office. Learning how to voice my opinions became necessary. Girls State taught me all kinds of aspects of government and that I have a very important spot in it as well.”
She also explained that she met people during Girls State who she now considers to be some of her best friends.
“I still talk to them every day,” she said. “Even though we go to different schools, it is neat to see how we are all the same and how we all just want to have an important role.”
At Girls State, Cole was part of Taylor city and served as the city treasurer.
“This informed me of the roles of an actual city treasurer, but I got to just hand out candy to the other girls and get to know them better,” Cole said. “It was a lot of fun. Girls State really taught me the kind of role I want to have in our actual government.”
After high school, she plans to attend a community college followed by a four-year university, though she is currently unsure which ones. After that, she wants to attend medical school.
Cooper Bolton of Cherokee High School
Bolton, too, had prepared a speech.
“I’d like to extend my thanks to my community, this Post, the United Way and Mr. [Dave] McCaully for making this trip happen for me,” Bolton began. “Aside from a civic education, Boys State taught me so much more. I learned respect for authority, a greater appreciation for our military, a greater sense of patriotism and a deeper pride in Americanism. Without this Post’s investment in tomorrow’s leaders, I would not have been able to experience a week full of leadership and government learning.”
Though Bolton explained that he made life-long friends through the experience, he admitted that he was very nervous when he first arrived to the campus of Tennessee Technological University for the week.
“I learned the ins-and-outs of state government along with my rights, privileges and responsibilities of being a franchised citizen,” he said. “I also had many valuable networking opportunities with the Tennessee Tech. staff along with various government figures. Being a part of the Boys State family, I now have connections across Tennessee.”
At Boys State, Bolton was part of Young City and served on the City Council.
“Boys State really put into perspective that not everyone voices their opinion,” he said. “Sometimes, you have to be the one to stand up for the good and for what you believe in.”
Bolton was also recently selected to participate in the annual Washington Youth Tour through Holston Electric Cooperative.
After high school, Bolton plans to pursue a career in the medical field.
“I want to focus on providing healthcare to third-world countries,” he said.
Chris Seals of Cherokee High School
“I’m in Cherokee’s NJROTC program, and I thought Boys State felt very similar to NJROTC Leadership Academy,” Seals said. “You have to follow a schedule, and it teaches you discipline.”
He explained that participants at Boys State even had room inspections and were taught how to use ‘hospital corners’ to properly make their beds.
“I also played my trumpet in the band and was 5th chair,” he said. “There were 14 trumpets overall.
Seals is also in the CHS band, and, at Boys State, he was part of Roberts City.
He also explained that, at Boys State, the participants were divided into two political parties—the Jacksonians and the Johnsonians. Seals was part of the minority Johnsonian party.
“It created a really fun rivalry,” said Seals. “I really had to go out of my comfort zone to talk to new people, but I had fun and learned a lot about the way that state government works. It was a very good experience to have, overall. I will keep the memories I made there for a long time.”
Seals is currently in the delayed entry program for the United States Navy as a nuclear engineer. However, he has also considered attending a four-year university after high school for a degree in computer science.
Collin Trent of Cherokee High School
“I just want to say thank you to everyone who helped with the money it took to go to Boys State,” Trent said after receiving his certificate. “It was worth it — every penny. I had a great time.”
Trent was part of Summit City at Boys State where he served as a City Alderman.
“My knowledge of government before Boys State was not what it is now after Boys State,” Trent said. “It was also a good opportunity to meet other people and have connections all around Tennessee.”
“We even got to meet [Governor] Bill Lee and see what all he is about,” Trent said. “The whole experience really benefitted me.”
Trent currently has an offer to play football for Tennessee Technological University after high school.
“If I decide not to play football, I will go to Walters State [Community College] for two years,” he said. “I want to be a physician’s assistant, but, overall I just want to be successful in life.”
Abram Stovall of Volunteer High School
“The whole experience was really different than I was expecting,” Stovall said. “I ended up making a lot of friends there.”
Stovall was part of Levi City.
“The speakers really informed me of the issues that we are currently facing in our state and the ways that they are working to fix them,” he said.
He even admitted that he and some fellow members of Levi City performed a ‘Tribal Dance’ at the talent show.
“I had a good time there,” he said with a laugh.
Stovall is still undecided in regard to what path he wants to take after high school.
Alex Tucker of Volunteer High School
“I’ll be honest, I didn’t know what to expect and was really uncomfortable at first,” Tucker said. “But after the first day, I got acclimated to everything and everyone.”
At Boys State, Tucker was part of Loring City.
“After a while, you are like brothers with everyone in your city,” he said. “Everyone hangs out together. It was a really good experience to get to interact with everyone across the state. It was a very diverse group. We even all talked differently and had different accents.”
He, too, explained that his knowledge of state government was deepened through the program.
“It was definitely a good experience,” he said.
After high school, Tucker plans to attend a technical school to study chemical engineering. After that, he hopes to use that knowledge to attend the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
