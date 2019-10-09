ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s United Way kicked off the 2019/2020 campaign with a luncheon held at the Hawkins Co. Gas Utility building.
“How many of you feel that you’re blessed?” asked guest speaker Jackie Charles as she began the afternoon’s presentation.
Charles then asked everyone in the group to think of someone less fortunate and mentioned the homeless population of Rogersville.
“This is why it’s so great that we have the United Way,” Charles said. “I would like to be able to help anyone everywhere, but I’m a strong believer in starting at home. We should be looking in our own backyards, out our front doors and in our neighborhoods—because they’re there.”
And this is exactly what United Way aims to do.
This year, the goal is to raise $169,000. Director Teresa Buttry explained that $11,000 has already been acquired, but the United Way and the people of Hawkins County still need your contribution.
Where does the money go?Buttry explained that all of the money donated to the Hawkins Co. United Way stays within the community.
United Way kicks off their campaign each year in September and works to raise funds until Dec. 31, when the money is distributed around the county.
There are 15 local agencies that United Way regularly funds, and a full list of these can be found on the United Way’s website.
Additionally, United Way hosts an annual “Week of Caring” where United Way and community members volunteer their time to complete various projects throughout the community.
Each September, they ask for volunteers to help them bag groceries at Food City in exchange for tips that go towards feeding the hungry in Hawkins County.
They also reach out to local retail businesses each year and set up a school supply drive they call “Stuff the Bus” to gather school supplies for needy children in both Rogersville City and Hawkins County schools.
“A new thing that I did this year came when I got a call from a school, and they said ‘We have a student taking gym class with shoes duct-taped to their feet because they don’t have good enough shoes,’” Buttry explained.
She then went to several businesses in the area asking for donations to go towards alleviating this problem.
“We were able to give Bulls Gap School students 300 or 400 pairs of shoes and a bunch of socks,” Buttry said. “I told them we’ll do it again any time there’s a need.”
Last year, United Way also hosted a community forum at for both Cherokee and Volunteer High School students led by Wayne Campbell of Tyler’s Light Foundation. Around 1,000 students were able to take part in the presentation, which was entitled “Speak up! Save a Life!” and discussed opioid addiction education and awareness.
“Anything over our goal of $169,000, that’s what that money is used for,” Buttry said of the forum. “Or, if things come up in the community that are needs—let’s say the fire department needs a new truck or repairs on something. That’s what the money is used for that’s over and above the goal.”
She and Debbie Beal, who is this year’s United Way Campaign Chairman, even have a segment on WRGS radio FM 94.5 where they discuss United Way’s progress and happenings.
How do they set their goal?The Hawkins Co. United Way is very meticulous in setting their yearly goal and ensuring the money is distributed to worthy causes.
Several community members are chosen to form an Allocation Committee. Each of the 15 agencies that United Way serves must go through an application process and be interviewed by the Allocation Committee.
“They (the committee) decide at the end how much money each agency will receive versus what they asked for,” Buttry explained. “Everybody this year got everything they asked for, and some got a little more because we felt that, during the interview process, they needed more than what they were asking for.”
The Board of Directors then reviews the Allocation Committee’s recommendations and settles on an official total. Funds are then distributed to agencies in quarterly payments.
What can I do to help?“We want to partner with everybody in Hawkins County,” Buttry said. “I don’t want just workplaces — I want everybody.”
To help out with this year’s goal, you can donate money or volunteer your time at one of the annual service events.
Guest speaker Jackie Charles also encouraged businesses to “promote big giving” among their employees this year.
“This is not all about money, though,” noted Beal. “This is about being involved in your community. We want your passion, your experience and resources to meet our goal. A community of connected individuals. People united and working together for the benefit of all—that is the heart of the United Way.”
For more information or to donate, visit http://unitedwayhawkins.weebly.com.
