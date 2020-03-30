NASHVILLE — The Tenn. Dept. of Education and Governor’s Early Literacy Foundation has announced a statewide partnership with ReadyRosie, an early education online platform, to provide short videos and free resources with simple, engaging activities for Tennessee families and children, ages birth through third grade, to do at home.
Through this partnership, all families with school-aged children will have access to ReadyRosie Modeled Moment videos, which equips them with simple and fun activities to help their children learn while at home.
Around two minutes long in both English and Spanish, the video “moments” feature real families demonstrating instructional activities that parents can then replicate with their own children and are rooted in learning goals for children on topics such as literacy, early math, health and well-being.
“As we continue to navigate these challenging times, we are excited to provide all Tennessee families with access to this incredible platform to help them create rich learning experiences at home,” said Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The ReadyRosie platform is another resource from the state to help families engage with their children during this time by doing simple, instructional activities at home while promoting learning and bonding with their children.”
The ReadyRosie platform will be available for families from April 1 through September 1. Families can easily register for free by logging onto https://readyrosie.com/tn/, and can sign up to receive weekly text messages or emails with curated playlists of activities.
