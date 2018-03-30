ROGERSVILLE — Farmhouse in the Valley Events Venue, located at 573 Carter’s Valley Loop near Rogersville, will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 28th with Vintage Market Day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“Spring is the perfect time for us to invite the public to come and see what is available at the Farmhouse! We are thrilled with the lineup of vendors who will be participating in our grand opening on April 28th. Farmhouse Vintage Market Day is a cash and carry event that will feature vendors from East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” Event Planner Tammy Kunselman said.
The farmhouse is a charming setting for intimate gatherings for groups up to 60 people.
Farmhouse in the Valley is a simple, yet elegant house that was built in 1881.
There is a feeling of warmth and nostalgia when you enter its doors. Owners Bret and Tammy Kunselman have been hosting groups since last fall for family reunions, office parties, weddings, birthday parties, bridal/baby showers, afternoon tea, and church/civic groups.
“We want the house to be a place where folks enjoy their time together in a relaxed, family-oriented environment. Our love for entertaining brought us to purchase the place, which was formerly an art gallery and café,” they said.
Indoor dining space is available in the farmhouse for up to 60 people.
“We have caterers who will customize and prepare a menu for you, or you may use your own caterer and bring your own food,” she said.
The property also provides a serene and rustic environment for a rural and rustic wedding ceremony.
“We have a calendar of public events listed on our Facebook page. Everyone is invited to attend these events,” they added.
Anyone interested in hosting a private event at the Farmhouse should contact the Kunselmans at 423-956-3074 or via Facebook at Farmhouse in the Valley.
