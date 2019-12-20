KINGSPORT — Eastman Credit Union discovered that Church Hill Middle School library needed new and relevant reading material for students and stepped up to donate $2,500 for the purchase of books the students would enjoy.
“We are very pleased to help Church Hill Middle School’s library. A long-term focus of ECU is to support education in ways that make a difference,” said Olan Jones, CEO and president of Eastman Credit Union.
Rhonda Richards, the current Library Media Specialist, has been at Church Hill Middle School for 18 years, and this is the first grant she can remember they have received to purchase library books.
“This is an opportunity to infuse the library with independent reading books that appeal to middle schoolers. While we receive some county funds, we have never had an opportunity like this. We are so thankful, and the students are extremely excited,” said Richards.
Developing a love for reading, starts with reading books you enjoy. With the grant, Richards was able to purchase 229 new books for the library, which serves approximately 400 middle school students.
“Being able to buy a wide variety of new things is really helpful. These are books that the students want to just pick up and read. Some students have already picked out books they want to check out, and we’re moving those to the top as we process them into our inventory,” said Richards.
Over the years, ECU has donated to hundreds of local schools, non-profit organizations, and community initiatives for a total of more than $1.1 million this year.
“We can’t go wrong by investing in our children and our communities,” said Jones.
