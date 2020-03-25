EIDSON — A report of a suspicious vehicle on Lester Cope Road, in the Eidson community, led to the arrest of a man previously convicted of a felony in Hancock County on drug and weapon charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Bledsoe said that on March 17, 2020, he responded to the location to check out a report of a suspicious vehicle that was reportedly seen in the area.
Upon arrival, he found the vehicle and identified as the driver Joseph Randle Gilliam, 39, of Ridge Road, Eidson, and a female passenger.
Deputy Bledsoe said that while speaking with Gilliam, he could see “several syringes” on the dash of the truck.
Bledsoe detained the pair and was told by Gilliam that a “loaded .25-caliber pistol” was in the vehicle.
The deputy located the weapon in the driver seat, and upon looking into a bag located in the driver’s-side floorboard, discovered approximately 1.67 grams of a crystal-like substance identified as methamphetamine, as well as a total of 12 syringes throughout the vehicle.
“Gilliam went on to say that he had been convicted of a felony offense in Hancock County,” Bledsoe’s report continues. A check of Gilliam’s criminal history through the NCIC system revealed that Gilliam was arrested in October, 2015, for the charge of Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale, and was convicted for Attempted Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance for resale (a Class D felony).
Gilliam was arrested and charged with:
• Possession of methamphetamine;
• Possession of drug paraphernalia; and,
• Unlawful carry or possession of a handgun.
He was taken to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial appearance in Sessions Court was scheduled for March 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.