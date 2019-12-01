CHURCH HILL — Gale Barnett Carpenter, age 88, of Church Hill, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon for more than 50 years.
Gale and Minnie started the East Rogersville Baptist Quartet and sung for thousands of funerals. He was a U.S Army veteran, having served in the Korean War, and was a charter member and instrumental in starting the Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad, where he held numerous positions including captain. He also held state EMT license #00043 from 1976 until his passing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Mattie Rider Carpenter; first wife of 63 years and mother of his children, Minnie R. Carpenter; brothers, Guy and J.M. Carpenter; and sisters, Lucy Jones, and Mae Williams.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley Vicars Carpenter; daughters, Judy Kirkpatrick and husband Craig, and Carol Gibson and husband Charlie; son, Roger Carpenter and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Scott Stewart and wife LeAnn, Travis Carpenter and wife Jennifer, Lindsy Carpenter, Blake Gibson, Cambren Gibson and wife Shelby, and Cade Gibson; great grandchildren, Kylie, Matthew, and Ella Carpenter, and Hunter Mowell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at East Rogersville Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Charlie Gibson, Rev. John Butler, and Rev. Jerry Bradley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hawkins County Rescue Squad and East Rogersville Baptist Church building fund.
A military graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m., in McKinney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
