ROGERSVILLE — Ralph B. "Big Daddy" Chesnutt, age 62, of Rogersville, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was saved and became a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, and was baptised by Rev. Dennis Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jack B Chesnutt; mother, Mary Edith Chesnutt; son, Jamie Jones; and sister, Mary Jo Weaver.
He had worked for 36 years at TRW and was an avid golfer, hunter, and enjoyed sitting on the back porch with his fur babies after his retirement. He was a 32 degree Mason.
Ralph was always telling stories and making people laugh and everyone that knew him has a "Ralph story" to tell.
Ralph is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Sheryl Chesnutt; son, Ralph B. Chesnutt, Jr. and wife Jaime; daughter, Amy Jones; seven grandchildren; sisters, Dr. Jackie Walker, and Janette Tackett and husband, Woody; brother-in-law, David Weaver; his five fur babies. He is also survived by his loving in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. Woody Tackett officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, in Long Cemetery at Chesnutt Farm.
Everyone is invited to fellowship with the family at the home of his sister, Jackie, after the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
