SNEEDVILLE – The Hancock County Lady Indians volleyball team honored their senior members at the final home game of the season Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2019.
Senior players Lillian Bunch and Savannah Collins and bookkeeper Hanna Kerley were honored in ceremonies before the varsity game.
The varsity team fell to the visiting Sullivan North Lady Raiders in straight sets, 25-17, 25-6 and 25-21.
The junior varsity team was also swept 25-16 and 25-20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.