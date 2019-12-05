SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Lady Indians fell in a 51-33 home loss to the Washburn Lady Pirates on Tuesday night, with 11 of those points put on the board by Cassie Seal, who was the leading scorer for Hancock County. The Varsity Boys rolled to a 64-33 victory over the Pirates, with 28 of those points scored by Hunter Hatfield. For full photo coverage, see inside this week's issue of The Eagle .. your sports connection in Hancock County!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.