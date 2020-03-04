CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Health Department, in partnership with the Hawkins and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalitions, will be providing FREE Community Naloxone Training on Tuesday, March 24 from 6 to 7:15 p.m., at the Health Department, 247 Silver Lake Road, in Church Hill.

Those interested in attending must call 423-357-5341 to register.

Class size is limited to 25 participants. Those attending will leave with two free doses of nasal naloxone (one kit per household) and a training certificate.

Training will include:

· What are opioids, the opioid epidemic, how it is impacting TN and your community

· Risk factors of an opioid overdose

· Harm Reduction

· Reducing Stigma

· The Addicted Brain and Trauma

· Recognizing an opioid overdose

· Naloxone: how and when to use it

Who Should Attend:

· Agencies serving persons at risk of opioid overdose

· Relatives/caregivers of persons using opioids

· School Personnel

· First Responders

· Parents

· Faith Based Groups

Tags