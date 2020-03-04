CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Health Department, in partnership with the Hawkins and Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalitions, will be providing FREE Community Naloxone Training on Tuesday, March 24 from 6 to 7:15 p.m., at the Health Department, 247 Silver Lake Road, in Church Hill.
Those interested in attending must call 423-357-5341 to register.
Class size is limited to 25 participants. Those attending will leave with two free doses of nasal naloxone (one kit per household) and a training certificate.
Training will include:
· What are opioids, the opioid epidemic, how it is impacting TN and your community
· Risk factors of an opioid overdose
· Harm Reduction
· Reducing Stigma
· The Addicted Brain and Trauma
· Recognizing an opioid overdose
· Naloxone: how and when to use it
Who Should Attend:
· Agencies serving persons at risk of opioid overdose
· Relatives/caregivers of persons using opioids
· School Personnel
· First Responders
· Parents
· Faith Based Groups
