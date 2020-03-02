ROGERSVILLE — Deanna Walker, age 69, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Signature Health Care of Rogersville, TN.
She was a daughter of the late George and Sarah Cobb White. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Ben and William White.
Survivors include her two sons, Glen Walker and wife, Miriam, and Preston Walker and wife, Theresa; sister, Mary Bowman and husband, Hubert; brothers, Marvin White and wife, Janice, and David White and wife, Lisa, and John T. White and wife, Abby; grandchildren, Brittany, Andrew, and Heather; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., in Persia Community Cemetery with Rev. Charles Heck officiating.
Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
