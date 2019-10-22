BULLS GAP — Penelope Jean Kinzler, age 67, of Bulls Gap, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2019, at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY.
She is survived by her husband, George Kinzler; son, Joshua Kinzler; grandchildren, Joshua Kinsler, II and Sarah Kinsler; brother, Charles Firnkoess; service dog, Douglas II; along with other family members and friends.
A memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home of Morristown.
