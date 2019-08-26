BOWIE, Maryland — Willis R. Buttry, 73, of Bowie, Maryland, formerly of Rogersville, TN. passed away peacefully at Anne Arundel Medical Center after an extended illness.
Willis was born July 1, 1946 and died August 23, 2019.
He was of the Baptist faith and was saved at an early age. Willis loved talking and listening to bluegrass music. He was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Clay and Fleecie Buttry; and brothers, Henry Clay Buttry, Jr., and Bill Buttry.
Willis is survived by his partner of 32 years, Anna Drinnon; ex-wife, Marilyn Buttry; daughter, Denice Buckler (Dennis); son, Darrell Buttry (Diane); Tammy Tipton (Robert); grandchildren, Jessica Buckler (Coty), Dillon Buckler (Ashley), Jordan Buckler, Katlyn Samsel and Brandon Tipton; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Davis, Ruby Reed (Andrew), Lucille Cross (Alan); brothers Hubert Buttry, Charlie Buttry (Margaret), Darrell Buttry, Kenny Buttry, Rick Buttry (Sharlene), Roger Buttry (Angie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will have a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
